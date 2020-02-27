Kevin Wheeler to make return appearance on St. Louis airwaves Thursday

Kevin Wheeler is glad to be coming back to KMOX, even if just for a day.

Wheeler is to serve as fill-in host on "Sports Open Line," a show he used to anchor, from about 6:10-8 tonight. He was on 1120 AM before moving to WXOS (101.1 FM) to have his own program, a job that lasted nearly six years before he was fired late last summer.

Since being dismissed, Wheeler has appeared on some out-of-town stations, as well as SiriusXM Satellite Radio. But he was not permitted to be on a St. Louis station because of a "noncompete” clause in his contract with 101.1. That shackle recently was unlocked.

"I love KMOX so I’m really happy to have a chance to do some fill-in work for them," Wheeler said. ". . . Love everyone there."

He will step in for Chris Hrabe, who is broadcasting the Cardinals-Braves exhibition game this afternoon on the Cards’ website and the At Bat app. Afterward Hrabe will be driving back from Sarasota, Fla., to the Cards' camp in Jupiter, Fla. Joe Pott is KMOX's usual sports fill-in person, but his main job is as the media liaison for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s athletics department. His duties also include being the radio voice of the school's men's basketball team — which plays tonight.