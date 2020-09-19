Kill the umpire? In 1900, this Cardinals catcher nearly tried to

On Sept. 19, 1900, one of the uglier moments in Cardinals history occurred in a game in Brooklyn. Catcher Wilbert Robinson of the Cardinals violently protested a call by umpire John Gaffney, throwing the ball at Gaffney and punching him in the face. This is the original report in the Post-Dispatch.

Umpire Gaffney very considerately assisted the champion Brooklyns in cinching the leading position in the League race by forfeiting the final St. Louis game to them Wednesday afternoon.

The cause of the forfeiture was the Cardinal's refusal to abide by Gaffney's rank high-decision in calling "Duke" Farrell safe at the plate in the third inning when it was plain that he was out by five feet.

Catcher Wilbert Robinson became incensed at Gaffney's decision and handled the umpire roughly for a few moments, a mix-up between the men being only prevented by the interference of the players.

Gaffney fined Robinson $5 and ordered him out of the game and when Capt. McGraw protested he was also ordered to the bench. As Robinson was the only available catcher Criger, though in uniform, being too weak and Buelow having returned to St. Louis, McGraw pulled his team from the field when Gaffney refused his request to permit Robinson to stay in the game.