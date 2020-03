Monday’s scheduled starter, Kwang Hyun Kim, was switched to a side throwing session as he tends to a minor groin issue.

“To say it’s nothing wouldn’t be accurate because it’s something,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “The training staff found it very proactively, which I applaud."

Kim, who has whiffed five in three spotless innings, threw a bullpen session after the diagnosis four days ago. After his session Monday, he is slated to start one of the two games the Cardinals have Thursday.