First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 St. Louis time at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

After he homered twice, drove in four runs, and went four-for-five during a rehab game on Sunday with Class AAA Memphis, outfielder Lars Nootbaar was activated from the injured list ahead of the Cardinals’ Monday series opener vs. the Nationals.

Nootbaar will bat third and start in right field in his return to the Cardinals lineup for the first time since he sustained a lower back contusion on May 29. Rookie first baseman Luken Baker was optioned in a corresponding move to make room for Nootbaar on the 26-man active roster.

Nootbaar played in just two rehab games with Memphis prior to his activation. His first came as a designated hitter on Saturday. He went hitless in four at-bats that night. His two-homer performance on Sunday also included nine innings in right field.

With Nootbaar’s return to the Cardinals’ outfield, Gold Glove-winning second baseman Tommy Edman remains in center field in Monday’s road opener. Edman has started in center in each of the Cardinals’ last 16 games since Nootbaar landed on the IL. Utility Gold Glove winner Brendan Donovan will start in left field, while Nolan Gorman starts at second base.

Lineups

Cardinals (29-43, 5th in NL Central, 8.5 GB)

1. Brendan Donovan, LF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Lars Nootbaar, RF

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Jordan Walker, DH

7. Nolan Gorman, 2B

8. Paul DeJong, SS

9. Tommy Edman, CF

P: Jack Flaherty, RHP

Nationals (27-43, 5th in NL East, 18.0 GB)

1. Lane Thomas, RF

2. Luis Garcia, 2B

3. Jeimer Candelario, 3B

4. Joey Meneses, DH

5. Keibert Ruiz, C

6. Corey Dickerson, LF

7. Dominic Smith, 1B

8. Victor Robles, CF

9. CJ Abrams, SS

P: Josiah Gray, RHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Jack Flaherty (3-5, 4.64 ERA): The most recent start for Flaherty included six runs allowed on 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings at home against the Giants. Flaherty had come into that June 13 start against San Francisco having allowed eight runs across 35 innings in six starts between May 9 and June 7. The 10 hits allowed to San Francisco were a season-high for Flaherty, while the six runs that scored against him were the most he’s surrendered since allowing 10 in a May 4 start against the Angels. He has not allowed a home run in his last 36 1/3 innings. That streak is the fifth-longest active streak among NL pitchers.

RHP Josiah Gray (4-5, 3.19 ERA): A former top 100 prospect with the Dodgers, Gray leads all qualified Nationals starters in ERA and ranks 10th best in the NL in that category. Gray’s 1.35 WHIP and .236 batting average allowed also pace Washington’s staff. Gray’s last start for the Nationals came on June 14 against the Astros. He threw seven innings and allowed four runs on six hits including two home runs to the reigning World Series champions. He’s completed six or more innings in six of his 14 starts in 2023.

Number to know

11 — The number of consecutive games rookie Jordan Walker hit safely in. The streak is the second-longest active streak behind Angels’ two-way star Shohei Ohtani’s 15 consecutive game streak.

Injury report

LHP Packy Naughton (forearm strain): After meeting with a specialist in Texas, Naughton, and the team are now exploring treatment options based on the extent of damage. (Updated June 14)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): The Cardinals’ closer felt discomfort in his right forearm Sunday while playing catch, and the concern prompted the Cardinals to put him on the injured list and prescribe several days without throwing. The move to the 15-day IL is backdated to June 10. (Updated June 12)

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): The Cardinals moved O’Neill to the 60-day IL on June 16. The move to the 60-day IL does not alter his timetable for a return. (Updated June 16)

What’s next

The Cardinals continue their road series vs. the Nationals on Tuesday. After a three-game set in Washington, D.C., the Cardinals head to London for two games vs. the Cubs that begins on Saturday.

Check back in to stltoday.com this afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.

