‘Like a graveyard with lights’: the day the Cardinals played before their smallest pre-pandemic crowd at Busch

Van Slyke said the empty seats were more distracting than the traditionally full ones.

''Every voice stands out,'' he said. ''I heard some dad disciplining his 8-year-old son.''

Cardinals infielder Tim Jones, who had two hits in place of the resting Ozzie Smith, did Van Slyke's observation one better.

''I heard some dad whack his kid,'' Jones said.

In fact, many of the most enthralling moments of the 2-hour 58-minute game took place in the stands. Because stadium security had corralled fans into sections immediately behind the dugouts, fans aligned themselves in the end seats of each row as a way of gaining the ''pole positions.'' That made it easier to run down foul balls into the empty sections down the first- and third-base lines.

To a large degree, the chasers stayed in their aisles as they sprinted after the balls. Brad Beck, 24, of Alton, said he had trouble wedging into an accessible position.

''All of them were out of my lane,'' he said.

Van Slyke, Jones and others couldn't help but notice the competition.

''The first time they ran about a mile and a quarter,'' Van Slyke said. ''The second time it was about three-eighths.''