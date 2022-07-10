Live from Busch: Cardinals try to split series with Phillies

Get the updates from Busch Stadium as Miles Mikolas takes the mound for the Cardinals.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
Get the updates from Busch Stadium as Miles Mikolas takes the mound for the Cardinals.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
Inability to drive the ball has sent team into tailspin as it faces some of top pitchers in league. Wainwright throws complete game but loses to Phillies, 2-0.
With two hits and a double Wednesday, Pujols moved within a swing of tying one of Musial's remarkable records, but he didn't get that chance in the eighth.
Carlson’s single in the 11th inning scored Nolan Arenado to take the Cardinals’ third lead of the game, and this one held. Packy Naughton closed out the 11th for his first save of the season.
With timing of Molina's return still unclear — manager says he's 'feeling better' — Cardinals shift from prospect Herrera to 10-year vet to fix flagging performance.
For the first time since he seized the job on April 23, Edman moved down in the order to get his "body" position right. Also: Matz's schedule could accelerate.
Paul Goldschmidt hadn’t made either of the two All-Star Games he had been eligible for in his first three seasons with the Cardinals. That doe…
Despite doing exactly as needed, Naughton 'emptying the tank' this week could have meant a demotion to make room for a fresher arm. His manager said otherwise.
Cardinals designated hitter, one shy of tying Musial for third all-time in extra bases, tells stories and discusses a potential invite to the All-Star Game.
Albert Pujols will return to southern California as an All-Star, but this time in a Cardinals uniform.
Arenado is an All-Star for seventh time, second as a Cardinal. The club has four All-Stars, including Goldschmidt and Pujols.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.