Live from Milwaukee: Goldschmidt at DH, Pujols at first

Get the live updates from the first-place showdown in the National League Central.
-
-
-
-
-
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
Get the live updates from the first-place showdown in the National League Central.
-
-
-
-
-
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
Memories of legendary Cards broadcaster remain vivid, 20 years after his passing, to those who have the job now.
His hair trimmed because of the heat in St. Louis, Arenado homered for the second consecutive day, igniting an 11-run game and an encore for the lineup.
Ortiz, showered with gifts on his farewell tour, presents Pujols with No. 5 placard from Green Monster. Also: creative catching solutions and Flaherty on Flood.
Outfielder sparks rally, leaves game with hamstring injury as Cardinals lose to Red Sox 6-4 when decisive runs again are allowed by middling middle relievers.
Marmol's decision in the seventh, hinged around a matchup on the horizon, proves pivotal after Cardinals rally in 6-5 loss to Red Sox at Fenway.
Rookie hits two home runs, drives in career-high four to knot the top of the division standings with Cardinals' 6-2 victory at Milwaukee.
Fired by Cardinals after last season, Shildt has been a fill-in coach for San Diego this season. He says: 'It's time to move on.'
The Pirates, because of some shoddy fielding by the Cardinals, including by Flaherty himself, shouldn’t have scored any of those runs.
Gorman hits two homers, drives in four, and Marmol says rookies' 'ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success.'
Molina and Adam Wainwright had been set to make their 317th start together Friday at Fenway Park, moving them into second place in MLB history.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.