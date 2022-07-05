Live updates: Braves pound Pallante early

Get live updates from Derrick Goold in Atlanta as the Cardinals take on the Braves.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
This time the games will appear on a familiar television channel, as ESPN has exclusive rights.
Cardinals drop series finale for eighth consecutive time as they reach halfway point of season at 44-37.
A test of roster dexterity and depth, Cardinals complete a stretch of 74 games in 77 days, going 40-34, and the calendar doesn't relent for another 17 days.
With timing of Molina's return still unclear — manager says he's 'feeling better' — Cardinals shift from prospect Herrera to 10-year vet to fix flagging performance.
In first inning, Arenado, Gorman, Yepez and Carlson go deep off former Mizzou star Gibson of Philadelphia to set club record of four consecutive home runs. Arenado homers again in ninth to win game.
Helsley closes down 7-6 win over Phillies after Cardinals squander 5-0 lead in first.
Five years after they were teammates at Class AA Springfield, the Marlins ace and Cardinals catcher admit they 'fudged' some to avoid using four-seam fastball.
Wainwright weakens in sixth as Cardinals lose series finale for eighth consecutive time. Offense musters just four singles as team reaches halfway point in schedule.
Check out the hits from the weekly Cardinals chat with Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold.
Rookie right-hander pitched a career high seven innings, said going pitch for pitch with Miami ace Alcantara in last at-bat loss was 'an honor to be challenged.'
