Live updates: Cardinals fall to the Rays again.

Get live updates as the Cardinals take on Tampa Bay in the final game of their series.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
Get live updates as the Cardinals take on Tampa Bay in the final game of their series.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
Ejection was Marmol's first as manager. Also: Flaherty will begin his rehab assignment with around 45 pitches at the Double-A affiliate.
A day that featured Albert Pujols' 3,000th game and Oliver Marmol's first ejection ended with aggressive bullpen use and a rookie's breakthrough hit.
'It's special,' Padres infielder and All-Star says of Pujols' return to Cardinals to finish his career with his first club and close friend Molina, who is also retiring.
Cabrera's four excellent innings earned the win late Sunday night in the Cardinals' 5-3 victory vs. Cubs. Top relievers each pitched at least two innings in past two wins.
On June 3, 2004, Yadier Molina made his Major League debut for the St. Louis Cardinals. 'He should do all right,' coach Dave Duncan predicted.
Lefty reliever throws four innings in relief, doubles his season-high for pitches and makes a winner after Yepez, Donovan RBIs in the 11th inning.
Friday's Cardinals win was as complete and thorough as any so far this season.
A zero-for-two with two walks in Game 1 of doubleheader halted Goldschmidt's hitting streak at 25 games, but he's reached base safely in 40 consecutive.
O'Neill, who homered Saturday, and Carlson, moving comfortably in the field, will be evaluated Monday to determine if they join the team for series at Tampa Bay.
Naughton to make start as bullpen will be used heavily against Tampa Bay.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.