Live updates: Cardinals vs. Marlins in Game 2

Join Derrick Goold with updates from the press box for tonight's Cardinals game against the Marlins.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
Cardinals organization has an internal policy that sometimes a team 'just stops.' Also: O'Neill has a date for arbitration hearing and deadline for contract talks.
Molina's backup, rarely used in past seasons, started three games on road trip, four of first eight, and he's showing creativity, conviction under the spotlight.
Check out the highlights from the Post-Dispatch's weekly Cardinals chat with readers.
Cardinals urged Edman to adjust his left-handed swing to change opponent's approach. 'Can you scare guys out of here?' they asked. Home runs have answered.
Arenado punctuates highest-scoring game of young season with his fourth homer in six games, and Edman hits his second in as many days at Milwaukee.
Birthday boy Nolan Arenado scores winning run and turns game-ending double play to reward lefty Matz for 5 2/3 scoreless innings.
Arenado and Goldschmidt stretch to get veteran out of first inning. Wainwright and Molina, in their 307th start together, move within a win of MLB record.
Nootbaar, Sosa and VerHagen all haven't been on the field in first week, with Nootbaar and Sosa rained out of starts.
Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols finds the National League Central right where he left it after the 2011 season.
Wainwright allows four runs, does not finish five innings. Eleven-game winning streak on the road comes to an end in first road game of season.
