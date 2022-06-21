Live updates: Flaherty struggles early again

Get our live updates from Derrick Goold and in-game highlights from tonight's showdown in Milwaukee.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
Memories of legendary Cards broadcaster remain vivid, 20 years after his passing, to those who have the job now.
His hair trimmed because of the heat in St. Louis, Arenado homered for the second consecutive day, igniting an 11-run game and an encore for the lineup.
Ortiz, showered with gifts on his farewell tour, presents Pujols with No. 5 placard from Green Monster. Also: creative catching solutions and Flaherty on Flood.
Outfielder sparks rally, leaves game with hamstring injury as Cardinals lose to Red Sox 6-4 when decisive runs again are allowed by middling middle relievers.
Marmol's decision in the seventh, hinged around a matchup on the horizon, proves pivotal after Cardinals rally in 6-5 loss to Red Sox at Fenway.
Fired by Cardinals after last season, Shildt has been a fill-in coach for San Diego this season. He says: 'It's time to move on.'
Right-hander completes Cardinals' doubleheader sweep of Pirates with 8 2/3-no-hit innings, overshadowing Goldschmidt's monstrous three-homer day.
Cardinals' Gold Glove outfielder, talking for the first time after his benching midgame Saturday, says he had a momentary lapse of that 'World Series mentality.'
The Pirates, because of some shoddy fielding by the Cardinals, including by Flaherty himself, shouldn’t have scored any of those runs.
Molina and Adam Wainwright had been set to make their 317th start together Friday at Fenway Park, moving them into second place in MLB history.
