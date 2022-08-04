Live updates: Follow the fireworks from today's Cards-Cubs doubleheader

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
The St. Louis Cardinals traded outfielder Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees for left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery.
Cardinals exec Mozeliak and Washington GM Rizzo, televised together in a suite Sunday, had in person discussions this weekend as Soto sweepstakes continues.
Cardinals president of baseball operations says this year's deadline offers some 'unusual' players because they're more than rentals, but prices are high.
Also: Shortstop DeJong returns from minors, will join team in Washington, sources say, as team positions roster for moves before Tuesday's deadline.
Washington's asking price is high for Soto and several starting pitchers, but Cardinals' deal with Pittsburgh for two pitchers did not cost top prospects.
Quintana is 3-5 with a 3.50 ERA in 20 starts for the Pirates. He's six seasons removed from an All-Star season that once made him a trade target of the Cubs.
With a deadline approaching and that innings gap looming, the Cardinals’ goal to fortify the rotation, acquire a lefty if possible, and add to…
The Cardinals first trade of the 2022 trade deadline makes way for a familiar face to return to the big league club.
Former All-Star shortstop moves onto taxi squad Friday and could active at some point during the weekend depending on other roster moves, trades.
Nine-time Gold Glove catcher was the Redbirds' designated hitter.
