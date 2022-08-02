Live updates from Busch: Cards, Cubs and the trade deadline

Get the updates from the press box and in-game highlights tonight from Busch Stadium.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
Cardinals are fielding interest in other middle infielders, spurring conversation about DeJong's promotion as his slugging percentage perks to .500 at Class AAA.
Cardinals exec Mozeliak and Washington GM Rizzo, televised together in a suite Sunday, had in person discussions this weekend as Soto sweepstakes continues.
Also: Shortstop DeJong returns from minors, will join team in Washington, sources say, as team positions roster for moves before Tuesday's deadline.
Cardinals president of baseball operations says this year's deadline offers some 'unusual' players because they're more than rentals, but prices are high.
'I wouldn’t forgive myself if I had one chance to be here,' says reliever after a 24-hour odyssey through Cincinnati, Miami, and Detroit to renew passport and reach Canada.
Quintana is 3-5 with a 3.50 ERA in 20 starts for the Pirates. He's six seasons removed from an All-Star season that once made him a trade target of the Cubs.
Veteran starter and Pujols carry Cardinals to 6-1 victory, split series in Toronto. Says Wainwright: He could 'prove that I still had what it takes to be a great pitcher in this game.'
Washington's asking price is high for Soto and several starting pitchers, but Cardinals' deal with Pittsburgh for two pitchers did not cost top prospects.
The Cardinals first trade of the 2022 trade deadline makes way for a familiar face to return to the big league club.
Former All-Star shortstop moves onto taxi squad Friday and could active at some point during the weekend depending on other roster moves, trades.
