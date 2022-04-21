Live updates, highlights and more: Cardinals go for sweep in Miami

Join Derrick Goold with updates from the press box for tonight's Cardinals game against the Marlins.
Cardinals organization has an internal policy that sometimes a team 'just stops.' Also: O'Neill has a date for arbitration hearing and deadline for contract talks.
Molina's backup, rarely used in past seasons, started three games on road trip, four of first eight, and he's showing creativity, conviction under the spotlight.
Check out the highlights from the Post-Dispatch's weekly Cardinals chat with readers.
Cardinals urged Edman to adjust his left-handed swing to change opponent's approach. 'Can you scare guys out of here?' they asked. Home runs have answered.
Arenado punctuates highest-scoring game of young season with his fourth homer in six games, and Edman hits his second in as many days at Milwaukee.
Birthday boy Nolan Arenado scores winning run and turns game-ending double play to reward lefty Matz for 5 2/3 scoreless innings.
Arenado and Goldschmidt stretch to get veteran out of first inning. Wainwright and Molina, in their 307th start together, move within a win of MLB record.
After striking out in his first three at-bats, all against Miami ace Alcantara, Arenado delivers fifth homer run of season to claim series win.
Righth-hander, after 114 relief appearances and three seasons interrupted by elbow injury, will make first MLB start with tight pitch count, but big hopes.
Pujols hits the 681st home run of his career to tie game in third inning, but bases-loaded walk breaks tie — one of seven walks issued by Cardinals pitchers.
