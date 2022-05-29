Live updates: Mikolas goes for the series win

Get updates from the press box and in-game highlights as the Cardinals take on Milwaukee.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
Matz has been initially diagnosed with shoulder impingement and will miss at least two weeks, and Carlson has a hamstring strain that will sideline him for a week.
Check out the highlights from Rick Hummel’s Cardinals chat with readers.
One of the last team's to use MLB-approved gear, Cardinals used a keypad and small speaker (hidden in Hicks' hatband) to call pitches Tuesday in specific spots.
Cardinals power prospect has four hits, including first big-league homer, and four RBIs while best friend and lefty nets first MLB win with five scoreless innings.
First baseman strikes out thrice, hits into double play, but still hits seventh carer grand slam to punctuate rally started with rookies. Mikolas sets swift tempo in quality start.
Cardinals win 4-2 as Goldschmidt and Sosa each account for two runs.
Legendary St. Louis radio station will spread sports work around until a full-time employee is hired.
In somewhat of a preview of the future, 21-year-old catcher Ivan Herrera made his major-league debut on Tuesday night against the Blue Jays
Starter Matz leaves in first inning with shoulder stiffness. Gorman and Donovan have first three-hit games in majors as Cardinals sweep three-game set.
An offense yet to find its rhythm, yet to provide the promised power consistently, has, through study, data, and video, taken the lead in stolen bases.
