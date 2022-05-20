Live updates: Nolan Gorman's debut is a hit

Follow the action as the Cardinals take on the Pirates.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
Molina knocks in four, Goldschmidt and Knizner three as Cardinals win for record 203rd time when Wainwright/Molina tandem starts.
Check out the highlights from Rick Hummel’s Cardinals chat with readers.
The win gave the Mets three in the four-game series.
Right-hander feels soreness in shoulder and has an MRI. A second opinion is next but he has a long road to traverse again.
Thrust into the game by Hicks' inefficient four innings, Cardinals bullpen allows nine runs. Mets win season series for first time since 2014.
Rookie has forced a rewrite of recent lineups with his production, reaching base in nine of his past 13 plate appearances, doubling home first run Saturday.
In his 22nd season in the major-leagues, Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols made a surprising pitching appearance
Mets schedule a doubleheader Tuesday between teams that got into a shoving match at the end of series in St. Louis, leading to two Cardinals suspensions.
Hicks pitches a career-high five innings and 77 pitches to continue building toward a role in the rotation, but lineup continues recent fade.
The Mets preemptively called the game shortly after Jack Flaherty finished a flat-ground throw out in left field at Citi Field.
