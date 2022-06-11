Live updates: Waino on the bump today at Busch

The Reds have been a nemesis for Adam Wainwright. Get live updates from his start today at Busch Stadium.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
A day that featured Albert Pujols' 3,000th game and Oliver Marmol's first ejection ended with aggressive bullpen use and a rookie's breakthrough hit.
Ejection was Marmol's first as manager. Also: Flaherty will begin his rehab assignment with around 45 pitches at the Double-A affiliate.
'It's special,' Padres infielder and All-Star says of Pujols' return to Cardinals to finish his career with his first club and close friend Molina, who is also retiring.
Cabrera's four excellent innings earned the win late Sunday night in the Cardinals' 5-3 victory vs. Cubs. Top relievers each pitched at least two innings in past two wins.
Lefty reliever throws four innings in relief, doubles his season-high for pitches and makes a winner after Yepez, Donovan RBIs in the 11th inning.
Naughton to make start as bullpen will be used heavily against Tampa Bay.
O'Neill, who homered Saturday, and Carlson, moving comfortably in the field, will be evaluated Monday to determine if they join the team for series at Tampa Bay.
Two infielders have animated the lineup while improving in the field, and Donovan delivered at Wrigley with two outfield assists, eight hits, key doubles.
A zero-for-two with two walks in Game 1 of doubleheader halted Goldschmidt's hitting streak at 25 games, but he's reached base safely in 40 consecutive.
Arenado is back in lineup after resting sore knee for a day. Cardinals' Mikolas to face off with Tampa Bay ace McClanahan.
