Live updates: Waino vs. LA in Game 2

Get live updates from the press box at Busch Stadium as the Cardinals take on the Dodgers.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
Inability to drive the ball has sent team into tailspin as it faces some of top pitchers in league. Wainwright throws complete game but loses to Phillies, 2-0.
With two hits and a double Wednesday, Pujols moved within a swing of tying one of Musial's remarkable records, but he didn't get that chance in the eighth.
Carlson’s single in the 11th inning scored Nolan Arenado to take the Cardinals’ third lead of the game, and this one held. Packy Naughton closed out the 11th for his first save of the season.
Naughton pitches out of bases-loaded, not-outs jam to guide Cardinals, make the most of home runs from youngest and oldest members on the roster.
Homers from Pujols and Gorman, three RBIs from Knizner built lead for 7-6 victory, but it was lefty reliever's work with bases loaded that downed Dodgers.
Check out the highlights from Rick Hummel’s Cardinals chat with readers.
Cardinals welcome the LA Dodgers into Busch Stadium with hopes of finishing first half strong. Check out First Pitch for lineups, injuries and updates.
Paul Goldschmidt hadn’t made either of the two All-Star Games he had been eligible for in his first three seasons with the Cardinals. That doe…
Molina (knee) will have about a week on a rehab assignment with a minor-league team in late July, and he could join the team right around the time the Cubs, Yankees visit.
Manager Marmol unsure about O'Neill but hopes left fielder can play before the break.
