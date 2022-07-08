Live updates: Wainwright faces the Phillies

Get live updates from the press box at Busch Stadium as the Cardinals return home to take on Philadelphia.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
Cardinals drop series finale for eighth consecutive time as they reach halfway point of season at 44-37.
With two hits and a double Wednesday, Pujols moved within a swing of tying one of Musial's remarkable records, but he didn't get that chance in the eighth.
With timing of Molina's return still unclear — manager says he's 'feeling better' — Cardinals shift from prospect Herrera to 10-year vet to fix flagging performance.
This time the games will appear on a familiar television channel, as ESPN has exclusive rights.
Carlson’s single in the 11th inning scored Nolan Arenado to take the Cardinals’ third lead of the game, and this one held. Packy Naughton closed out the 11th for his first save of the season.
In first inning, Arenado, Gorman, Yepez and Carlson go deep off former Mizzou star Gibson of Philadelphia to set club record of four consecutive home runs. Arenado homers again in ninth to win game.
Helsley closes down 7-6 win over Phillies after Cardinals squander 5-0 lead in first.
For the first time since he seized the job on April 23, Edman moved down in the order to get his "body" position right. Also: Matz's schedule could accelerate.
Wainwright weakens in sixth as Cardinals lose series finale for eighth consecutive time. Offense musters just four singles as team reaches halfway point in schedule.
Despite doing exactly as needed, Naughton 'emptying the tank' this week could have meant a demotion to make room for a fresher arm. His manager said otherwise.
