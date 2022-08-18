Live updates: Wainwright takes the hill for the Cardinals

Get live updates from the Busch Stadium press box and in-game highlights as the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Colorado Rockies.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
Hours before he hit two homers in a 6-3 victory, Pujols gave struggling young outfielder Carlson a tip that he used to hit the game-changing, tiebreaker homer.
Veteran gives up just three hits in nine innings and none until the seventh. Milwaukee and Cardinals are 7-7 for the season.
The renowned broadcaster is known for sports but has a wide resumé and never has been shy about weighing in on political topics.
Cardinals are looking for their best option against right-handed pitching.
Struggling outfielders O'Neill and Carlson tie game and break tie, respectively, with home runs as Cardinals win series, oust Brewers with 6-3 victory.
The Cardinals return home with an opportunity to create some space in the NL Central race against the Milwaukee Brewers.
O'Neill drives in game-winner without swinging the bat. Goldschmidt drives in three, including hitting 29th homer.
Montgomery stretches scoreless streak to 11 innings since joining Cardinals from Yankees. Goldschmidt and Arenado both homer and Helsley saves.
The Cardinals' lineup is starting to take shape for the stretch run.
For 70 years, center field defined continuity for the Cardinals, especially for title teams. Since 2008, it’s been in flux, from Rasmus to Jay to Grichuk to Bader and now Carlson.
