Looking back: The day Harry Caray was nearly killed while trying to cross Kingshighway

On Nov. 3, 1968, Cardinals broadcaster Harry Caray was nearly killed when he was struck by a car. He recovered from his injuries in time to be in the booth for the 1969 season. Here is the Post-Dispatch original coverage.

NOV. 4, 1968 — Harry Caray, widely known St. Louis sports broadcaster, remained in serious condition at Barnes Hospital today after being struck by an automobile early yesterday.

Caray, 51 years old, was struck as he walked across the street in the 200 block of North Kingshighway near the Chase-Park Plaza Hotel.

He suffered a dislocated shoulder, facial cuts and compound fractures of both legs. The announcer has been the play-by-play broadcaster for the St Louis baseball Cardinals for 20 years.

He also announces the University of Missouri football games and was at the microphone Saturday to tell of Missouri's 42-7 victory over Oklahoma State.

In addition to his work as a sportscaster, which has earned him a large radio following, Caray is active in civic affairs. In September he was named 1968 chairman of the St. Louis Citizens Committee of the National Council on Crime and Delinquency.