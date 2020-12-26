Lou Brock and Bob Gibson honored in 'Icons Lost,' premiering on MLB Network tonight

MLB Network will honor Carinal legends Lou Brock and Bob Gibson, as well as four other baseball legends who died during 2020, as part of a new documentary "Icons Lost," making its debut tonight (Dec. 26) at 7 p.m. central time.

It has been 48 years since the Hall of Fame lost six inductees in one year and in 2020, all six icons passed away in just over six months. Archival footage from classic World Series and All-Star Games, rarely seen interviews with the legends as young players, and clips from their Hall of Fame speeches will be interspersed throughout the program.