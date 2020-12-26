Lou Brock and Bob Gibson honored in 'Icons Lost,' premiering on MLB Network tonight

MLB Network will honor Carinal legends Lou Brock and Bob Gibson, as well as four other baseball legends who died during 2020, as part of a new documentary "Icons Lost," making its debut tonight (Dec. 26) at 7 p.m. central time.
"Icons Lost" will provide an in-depth look at Hall of Famers Brock, Gibson, Al Kaline, Joe Morgan, Tom Seaver and Whitey Ford.
The documentary features exclusive new interviews with Hall of Famers Johnny Bench and Joe Torre, All-Stars Willie Horton, Tim McCarver and Bobby Richardson and 2018 Ford C. Frick Award winner Bob Costas.
It has been 48 years since the Hall of Fame lost six inductees in one year and in 2020, all six icons passed away in just over six months. Archival footage from classic World Series and All-Star Games, rarely seen interviews with the legends as young players, and clips from their Hall of Fame speeches will be interspersed throughout the program.