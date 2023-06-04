First pitch is scheduled for 10:35 a.m. at Pittsburgh's PNC Park.

The Cardinals have called up prospect Lukan Baker from Class AAA Memphis; he will start as the DH and hit sixth in his major league debut. Baker has been one of the best hitters in the Cardinals system and all of baseball this season. In 54 games with Memphis, Baker has hit 18 home runs with a batting average of .313 and an OPS of 1.076.

A 2018 second-round pick for the Cardinals, Baker has always been considered a power hitting prospect and has slugged more than 20 home runs in each of his two previous seasons at Memphis. As a right-handed hitter, Baker matches up today with Pirates left-handed starter Rich Hill.

Baker's start comes along with a myriad of other changes to the starting lineup as the Cardinals look to give rest to some of their starters.

Willson Contreras will start the day on the bench, with Andrew Knizner starting at catcher and hitting ninth. Knizner has had limited opportunities but has been productive when given a chance; in his last 12 starts, he has hit three home runs with an OPS of .900.

Brendan Donovan will also receive a rare off day as he has started in 19 of the last 20 games. Juan Yepez will replace the utility defender in the outfield, who will start in right field and hit fifth. With Yepez starting in right field, Jordan Walker will shift to left field and hit eighth.

Nolan Gorman will start today despite the Pirates' pitching a left-handed starter; this would be Gorman's fourth start of the season against a southpaw. Gorman will continue his duties at second base and will hit third.

Lineups

Cardinals (25-32, 4th in the NL Central, 6 GB)

1. Tommy Edman, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, 2B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Juan Yepez, RF

6. Paul DeJong, SS

7. Luken Baker, DH

8. Jordan Walker, LF

P: Miles Mikolas, RHP

Pirates (29-27, 2nd in the NL Central, 0.5 GB)

1. Tucupita Marcano, SS

2. Brian Reynolds, DH

3. Jack Suwinski, LF

4. Carlos Santana, 1B

5. Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B

6. Ji Hwan Bae, CF

7. Rodulfo Castro, 2B

8. Josh Palacios, RF

9. Austin Hedges, C

P: Rich Hill, RHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Miles Mikolas (4-1, 3.75 ERA): Mikolas had one of the best months of his career in May, pitching to 1.89 ERA and going 3-0. Mikolas is on a four-game streak of providing "quality starts" for the Cardinals, where he goes at least six innings and allows fewer than three runs.

LHP Rich Hill (4-5, 4.76 ERA): One of the oldest active players and pitchers in baseball at 43 years old, Rich Hill has been a model of consistency for the Pirates this season. In 11 starts this season, Hill has completed the fifth inning in all but one of them.

Injury report

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder inflammation): He has been moved to Class AAA Memphis on a rehab assignment, where he pitched two innings Tuesday. He has recovered well from the increasing workload. (Updated June 2)

OF Lars Nootbaar (lower back contusion): Injured while making a catch and slamming against the outfield wall, Nootbaar experienced back spasms and bruising in the lower back area that has limited his activities. He would not be available for the team in Pittsburgh and the series in Texas was questionable. Rather than play short, the team placed him on the 10-day injured list in hopes he'll be ready when the team returns home to Busch Stadium in a week to face the Cincinnati Reds. (Updated June 2)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle sprain): Carlson, having tested his ankles from sides of the plate and increased the intensity of his running, could open next week on a rehab assignment. The earliest he would do that is Tuesday, and the Cardinals are hopeful he'll be on target to be in a minor-league lineup that night or soon after. (Updated June 2)

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): O'Neill has been prescribed 10 days of inactivity. No workouts. No baseball activities. Nothing more intense that walking. The goal is to see if the recurring back issue responds to the extensive rest and he does not experience a setback when he resumes workouts. He'll ease back into baseball activities, meaning it could be another two weeks before he's taking swings in a batting cage. (Updated June 2)

What's next

The Cardinals continue a road trip in Texas for three games with the Rangers before returning home for a six-game homestand.

