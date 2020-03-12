Major League Baseball joins other leagues by pushing back opening day, canceling spring games

JUPITER, Fla. — Following the lead of other professional sports leagues around the world and their response to the spread of the novel coronavirus, Major League Baseball has delayed the opening of its regular season by at least two weeks and immediately canceled the remaining spring training games.

The announcement was made that all spring training games as of 3 p.m. St. Louis time would be canceled. The Cardinals played on into the final innings of a game that began at noon St. Louis time.

"Felt like the most meaningless game in the history of the sport," third baseman Matt Carpenter said.

Other players echoed that sentiment.

Most players who left the Cardinals' Roger Dean Stadium complex on Thursday were unsure what that meant for their schedule. That will be clarified by team officials later in the evening.

The announcement by Major League Baseball comes after a conference call with all 30 owners and other executives, and it follows the NBA, MLS, and NHL -- each of who paused their season ahead of baseball's decision. The governor of Florida urged businesses not to have events where more than a couple of hundred people gathered. The Cardinals and Marlins had thousands at their exhibition game Thursday.

The Cardinals were set to open the season in Cincinnati on March 26.

The home opener was to follow on April 2.

The delayed start to the season will push both games back, or the schedule could be reduced so as not to leak the World Series into November. Major League Baseball stated in a release that the teams "have been preparing a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular season schedule." An announcement on those plays will happen "at the appropriate time," the officials and the statement have stressed the response to the virus and its spread must remain flexible and respond to the news.