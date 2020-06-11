Manfred's pledge: 'We're going to play baseball in 2020, 100 percent'

As prelude to baseball's first official event since spring training unceremoniously screeched to a halt in mid-March, commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday promised that there will be baseball in 2020, though he would prefer to avoid imposing a wildly abbreviated schedule on the players.

"We're going to play baseball in 2020, 100 percent," Manfred said during an interview with MLB Network that aired shortly before the start of the MLB draft. "One way or another, we're playing Major League Baseball."

The players offered a counter-proposal to the the owners Tuesday that suggested an 89-game season and full, prorated salaries for those games. The owners have wanted to shrink the cost of salaries, repackaging the same spending over and over again in their proposals — which have included gradations of pay cuts and even a far shorter season.

Manfred told MLB Network that the owners would have a reply for the union in the near future.

He added that the owners' next proposal "moves in the player direction in terms of salary."