Jordan Hicks is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery Wednesday morning and Carlos Martinez will become the Cardinals' closer, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Tuesday.
Mozeliak said the decision on Martinez was made in consultation with manager Mike Shildt.
"Needless to say it's very disappointing," Mozeliak said. "He obviously was taking over that closer role and certainly will be missed. The next question is who's going to do it, and in talking with Shildty, the comfort level is to go with Carlos Martinez. The good news is we have some depth there."
Mozeliak said Hicks was seeking a second and third opinion Monday when the announcement was made that he has a torn ulnar collateral ligament. After receiving those opinions, the decision was made to schedule surgery.
Dr. George Paletta will perform the surgery.
Martinez had the closer role briefly in 2018 and recorded five saves. This season he has worked exclusively out of the bullpen in 13 appearances since returning from an injury and is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA with two saves.
"I think Carlos is the guy in the natural progression for that," Shildt said. "He did it last year, so it's not foreign to him. He's clearly capable and built for it, not only in competitive spirit and his desire to seek big moments but his ability to execute a lot of plus pitches."
Hicks throws harder than any pitcher in the majors, topping out at 104 mph this season.
When Hicks first experienced problems on Saturday, his injury was downplayed. Hicks said he might miss a week and the results of initial tests were described as favorable.
"We were overly optimistic and then the dark clouds moved in," Mozeliak said., "I think for the most part we try to be as transparent as possible on these things, but clearly on this one we were wrong."
Mozeliak noted that Martinez has been used in two-inning stints at times this season and he wouldn’t rule that out as a possible scenario in the closer role. He said that if Martinez is to be considered for a starting role in 2020, “trying to gain some innings this year, however we do it, is something we have to consider.”
Martinez still in lineup
Jose Martinez will remain in the Cardinals' lineup Tuesday night when they face Oakland in the first of a two-game series at Busch Stadium.
Martinez went 7-for-18 and pushed his average back toward .300 in starting five consecutive games. He will be in right field with Dexter Fowler in center field, while Harrison Bader and his .209 average remain on the bench.
Jack Flaherty will be on the mound as he comes off of a solid seven-inning outing in which he was the loser against Miami, allowing three runs on four hits with eight strikeouts.
Cardinals' lineup
1. Matt Carpenter, 3B
2. Paul DeJong, SS
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Jose Martinez, RF
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Dexter Fowler, CF
8. Kolten Wong, 2B
9. Jack Flaherty, P
Athletics' lineup
1. Marcus Semien, SS
2. Robbie Grossman, LF
3. Matt Chapman, 3B
4. Matt Olson, 1B
5. Ramon Laureano, CF
6. Stephen Piscotty, RF
7. Jurickson Profar, 2B
8. Josh Phegley, C
9. Chris Bassitt, P