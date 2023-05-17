First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Busch Stadium.

Matthew Liberatore has been called up from Class AAA Memphis to make a start for the Cardinals as they go for the series victory against NL Central rivals the Milwaukee Brewers. Willson Contreras will catch the rookie Liberatore in his first season appearance.

Paul Goldschmidt will get the half-day off as he will serve as the DH, and Brendan Donovan will start at first base in his place and hit sixth. This is Donovan's seventh start of the season at first, the most of any player on the Cardinals besides Goldschmidt. With a start today, it will be the most starts at first in a season in Donovan's career, beating out last season, where he started six games.

Nolan Gorman will start at second base and hit third in the order. The one-time everyday DH has only served in that role once in the last 13 games and twice in May. Gorman is hitting .333 with an OPS of 1.1238 with four home runs since the calendar turned over from April to May.

Tommy Edman will start in right field and hit the ninth, marking the first time Edman has started back-to-back games in the outfield since April 21-23, 2021.

Lineups

Cardinals (17-26, 5th in the NL Central, 7.5 GB)

1. Lars Nootbaar, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, DH

3. Nolan Gorman, 2B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Brendan Donovan, 1B

7. Alec Burleson, LF

8. Paul DeJong, SS

9. Tommy Edman, RF

P: Matthew Liberatore, LHP

Brewers (24-18, 1st in the NL Central, -- GB)

1. Owen Miller, LF

2. William Contreras, DH

3. Willy Adames, SS

4. Darin Ruf, DH

5. Brent Anderson, 3B

6. Tyrone Taylor, RF

7. Caratini, C

8. Joey Wiemer, CF

9. Brice Turang, 2B

P: Corbin Burnes, RHP

Pitching matchup

LHP Matthew Liberatore (0-0, -.-- ERA): One of the Cardinals' top pitching prospects, Liberatore will make his season debut for the Cardinals today. The lefty has been dominant at Class AAA Memphis, owning a 4-1 record with a 3.13 ERA. Last season Liberatore made seven starts for the Cardinals, owning a 2-2 record with a 5+ ERA.

RHP Corbin Burnes (4-2, 3.35 ERA): The 2021 Cy Young winner is off to a hot start in 2023, owning a 4-2 record while earning quality starts in six of eight starts. In his last start, Burnes went six innings and allowed no runs on two hits in a win over Kansas City.

Injury report

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle sprain): Carlson has been placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 15. (Updated May 17)

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): O'Neill has progressed to taking batting practice with coaches throwing to him as well as off of a machine. He's expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment as soon as Thursday, May 18. (Updated May 15)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder inflammation): Woodford was placed on the 15-day IL on May 5. He's expected to throw his first bullpen session this coming weekend, likely Saturday, May 20. (Updated May 15)

LHP Packy Naughton (left forearm strain): Was moved from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL after his bullpen session on May 16. (Updated May 17)

Up next

The Cardinals conclude their series with the Milwaukee Brewers then host the Los Angeles Dodgers for a four-game weekend series.

Check back in to stltoday.com this afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.