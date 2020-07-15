McCarver opts out of Cardinals telecasts this season

A baker’s dozen of major-league baseball players, most of them veterans, has opted out of playing this season. Now, telecasters are following suit.

Cardinals Hall of Famer Tim McCarver, who also is a Hall of Fame broadcaster, said Tuesday night he had decided not to travel from Florida to do Cardinals telecasts for Fox Sports Midwest, even though the travel would be to St. Louis for every game.

In an interview last week with the Post-Dispatch, McCarver said he was "ready to go" for the 2020 telecasts.

“My doctor obviously had an input in this,” said McCarver, 78, on Tuesday. “He recommended that I not work because of the travel and because of the obvious things (the coronavirus).

“I told him I started my Cardinal career (in 1959) with a mask on and it is not my intention to end it with a different one with a different texture,” said McCarver. “I got a laugh out of it from him.”

McCarver, who has been a broadcaster since he retired from the Philadelphia Phillies in 1980 — he both played and broadcast that year — had signed a one-year contract in February to do his normal 30 or so Cardinals games this season, a total which would have been reduced to 10 or so with the shrinking of the season.