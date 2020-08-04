'Meet me at the Musial Statue.': On Aug. 4, 1968 a St. Louis landmark was dedicated

On Aug. 4, 1968 - after the Cardinals dropped an afternoon game to the Chicago Cubs - 20,000 fans gathered for the dedication of what would become THE meeting spot for baseball fans: the statue of Stan Musial. Here's our original coverage of that event.
For a while it appeared that Stan Musial would wade through the ceremonies as easily as he went through many pitchers in his heyday.
Musial turned, took a peek at the statue being dedicated yesterday at Busch Memorial Stadium and smiled. "Today I feel like I'm 18 feet tall," Stan said.
He was referring to his statue, which is about 10 feet, 5 inches high and stands on an 8 1/2 foot marble pedestal. A few minutes later, however, Musial broke down and cried as he came near the end of his speech.
"I want to thank everyone for my mother and the Musial family for making me a Cardinal forever,' The Man said. Stan's mother, Mrs. Mary Musial, cried. So did Stan's wife, Lil, and other members of his family, along with Walker Cooper and some of Musial's other teammates on the 1941 Cardinals - the club on which he broke into the major leagues late in the season.
A few minutes later, Musial rebounded well. He posed with Carl Mose, the sculptor who worked about three years on the statue. The Man shook hands warmly with scores of fans beyond the restraining ropes. They were near the site of the statue, next to the northeast corner of the stadium, at Broadway and Walnut streets.
Musial was loose later in the day when he danced at a party in his honor at Musial & Biggie's restaurant. And old No. 6 never was more relaxed than when he played the harmonica for a small group of guests at his home long past midnight. Musial kept referring to the "stash-ue." "Stash" is a Polish version of "Stanley."
"I almost made it," the former great Cardinal player said of his emotional breakdown near the end of his talk before a crowd estimated at 20,000 by Bob King, head of the guards who kept order on a hot afternoon.
The best that a subject usually says about a statue is that the sculptor came close to capturing him fully. That's what Musial said of the work by Mose, a former teacher at Washington University who now lives in Alexandria,Va.
"MUSIAL" is inscribed in large letters on the bronze statue. The only other inscription on the statue is Ford Frick's description of Musial: "Here stands baseball's perfect warrioer; here stands baseball's perfect knight."
Frick, commissioner of baseball for most of Musial's career and now retired, spoke at the statue dedication ceremonies after the Cardinals' game with the Chicago Cubs.
"Fortunately, behind the bronze and the stone; Is a man of heart and great integrity," Frick said. "If the time comes when people are so blase that they don't look for a Musial glove under a boy's pillow or a Musial bat at the side of the bed, then something will be lost from life."
WINNER: Father/daughter and Stan
Ken and Cheri Italiano
Stan the Man
Stan the Man
Engagement photo
Stan the Man Welcoming Everyone to Opening Day
Me and my honey
Emmy's First Ballgame
Paul and Lynn's 25th Anniversary
Dia and Em
Respect For Stan The Man
Taking a Break
Opening Day
Greenwood Wedding
GO CARDS!
The Man's Best Friend!
Bird's eye view
Jen, Bobby and The Man
Selfie with Stan
Stan's biggest Fan
Norm & Sandy Sutter
The Girl and The Man
Admiration and Respect
Amanda St. Amand • 314-340-8201
@mandystlpd on Twitter
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.