Messy moments in Milwaukee: Flaherty rocked, Molina injured, Shildt ejected in 18-3 fiasco

MILWAUKEE — A gnarled, ugly game that had its messy moments before it erupted into angry ones cratered into a loss with lingering consequences for the Cardinals.

The Milwaukee Brewers jettisoned starter Jack Flaherty early and left manager Mike Shildt irate later in the worst loss and possibly costliest game in many visits to Miller Park. The Brewers scored nine runs off Flaherty on their way to an 18-3 victory Tuesday, and as they stacked rallies an incident that sent Yadier Molina for X-rays brought Shildt toe-to-toe with Milwaukee’s dugout.

An insult he heard, from someone near the Brewers’ bench, was too much with the lopsided score and possible injury to Molina.

He still seethed more than an hour later.

“I’m not going to take it,” Shildt said. “I’m not going to take any chirping out of the dugout. We’re not going to start things, but we’re not going to take it. Heard something I didn’t appreciate. I will always have our players’ backs. I will especially have a Hall of Famer and a guy who has the most physical, mental toughness that I’ve ever managed and may ever manage. I will always have his back.”