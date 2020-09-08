Mik'd up, Mike off: Wiring Cardinals for sound was not without its glitches

CHICAGO — Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong’s first experience with being wired for sound during a televised broadcast was not without its glitch. He said wearing a microphone for the ESPN telecast Sunday night might have contributed to a bobbled play in the fourth inning. As DeJong went to make the play, the mic’s earpiece popped loose and momentarily distracted DeJong.
He did not get off a quick enough throw to beat David Bote, and a replay challenge of the play ruled Bote was safe.
“They weren’t in my ear too much,” said DeJong of the ESPN broadcasters, including Alex Rodriguez. “(The earpiece) fell out right before I caught the ball. Loss of concentration there. Kind of fumbled it. First of those experiences for me. Really enjoyed it.”
Players have worn microphones during All-Star games, and expanded, in-game use of them was part of Major League Baseball’s return to play this season. Back in spring, before the pandemic, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso had agreed to having a microphone embedded at first base to record him chatting up opponents. The use of microphones during spring training games received raves from fans and intrigue from players, prompting the experiment this season.
In-game interviews with managers have long been a fixture of national telecasts, though Shildt’s on Sunday might have been the shortest ever. Instead of between innings, Shildt joined the broadcast at the start of the fourth and when Harrison Bader led off with a double, Shildt stopped the interview in the midst of a question and said he had “to go manage.”
“Times are evolving,” Shildt said. “Major League Baseball, the game, is looking for ways (to promote itself) and I understand the concern. I get the concept of engaging the fans, give them the opportunity. Some guys can do it. We’re going to find out more and more. My job is to manage. My job is also to be a spokesman for the organization. As soon as he hits that double, we’ve got some things that I need to manage, and we need to think about.
“It wasn’t time to continue talking.”
