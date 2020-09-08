Mik'd up, Mike off: Wiring Cardinals for sound was not without its glitches

CHICAGO — Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong’s first experience with being wired for sound during a televised broadcast was not without its glitch. He said wearing a microphone for the ESPN telecast Sunday night might have contributed to a bobbled play in the fourth inning. As DeJong went to make the play, the mic’s earpiece popped loose and momentarily distracted DeJong.

He did not get off a quick enough throw to beat David Bote, and a replay challenge of the play ruled Bote was safe.

“They weren’t in my ear too much,” said DeJong of the ESPN broadcasters, including Alex Rodriguez. “(The earpiece) fell out right before I caught the ball. Loss of concentration there. Kind of fumbled it. First of those experiences for me. Really enjoyed it.”

Players have worn microphones during All-Star games, and expanded, in-game use of them was part of Major League Baseball’s return to play this season. Back in spring, before the pandemic, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso had agreed to having a microphone embedded at first base to record him chatting up opponents. The use of microphones during spring training games received raves from fans and intrigue from players, prompting the experiment this season.