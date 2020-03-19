Mikolas unplugged: Cardinals pitcher ponders what the season will look like when play resumes

JUPITER, Fla. — Thinking ahead on Wednesday March 18, Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas pondered what sort of schedule finally will take shape when baseball resumes play. “Will we play as many games as possible?” he said. “What’s the cutoff date? Are we going to play anything past Thanksgiving?
“If you’re looking at June 1 (for a start), then you’ve missed about two months of the season. Fifty-five games.
“You figure if the season ends Sept. 30, just throw another month on the back and there’s 30 more games right there. You take away the All-Star Game break and that’s four more games. Mix in some doubleheaders and that’s another 10 games. And get rid of the (20) interleague games.
“Then, maybe you find some neutral sites for the playoffs. You’ve got Miami, Tampa, Texas, Arizona. San Diego. ... you could probably play in the winter there. Atlanta probably is warm enough then and Anaheim, if they’re not in it.
“Even if Anaheim is in it, there’s not any harm. Whoever doesn’t get that home-field advantage from a fans’ standpoint will probably gripe about it but in times such as these, you’ve got to put that behind you.
“If the Angels are in the World Series and Anaheim happens to be the neutral site ... who cares? At least we’re playing the World Series. Get over it, New York. We’re not playing any games in New York because it’s too cold in November.
“Now, would they shorten the playoffs or shorten the regular season? If you play all the way through October, maybe you take out the extra wild-card game, so you’re saving yourselves five days from dealing with that one-game, play-in nonsense.”
Then, Mikolas really went old school.
“They played 154 games back in the day, with no interleague. Welcome to the 1950s,” he said.
But whatever the schedule looks like, Mikolas said, “We need to squeeze in as many games for these fans as possible — and let them feel like things are getting back to normal.
“Even if we don’t see fans until September or October, that’s fine. There’s a lot of people sitting at home that are going to run out of things to watch on Netflix. They’re going to want to watch baseball, even if they’re locked down and feeling under the weather. To turn on the TV and see your favorite team, that would mean a lot to a lot of people.”