Mikolas unplugged: Cardinals pitcher ponders what the season will look like when play resumes

JUPITER, Fla. — Thinking ahead on Wednesday March 18, Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas pondered what sort of schedule finally will take shape when baseball resumes play. “Will we play as many games as possible?” he said. “What’s the cutoff date? Are we going to play anything past Thanksgiving?

“If you’re looking at June 1 (for a start), then you’ve missed about two months of the season. Fifty-five games.

“You figure if the season ends Sept. 30, just throw another month on the back and there’s 30 more games right there. You take away the All-Star Game break and that’s four more games. Mix in some doubleheaders and that’s another 10 games. And get rid of the (20) interleague games.

“Then, maybe you find some neutral sites for the playoffs. You’ve got Miami, Tampa, Texas, Arizona. San Diego. ... you could probably play in the winter there. Atlanta probably is warm enough then and Anaheim, if they’re not in it.

“Even if Anaheim is in it, there’s not any harm. Whoever doesn’t get that home-field advantage from a fans’ standpoint will probably gripe about it but in times such as these, you’ve got to put that behind you.