JUPITER, Fla. — Cardinals All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado hit a home run and a double in two at-bats, while their All-Star pitcher Miles Mikolas pitched three scoreless innings in an 8-3 win over the Miami Marlins in a Grapefruit League game at Roger Dean Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Mikolas allowed just two hits and walked one. He threw 38 pitches (23 strikes) and struck out three. He also benefited from three double plays, including one he started after he gloved a ball hit back towards the mound in the first inning.

Cardinals infielders Masyn Winn and Taylor Motter also hit a home runs, the first of the spring for each.

The Cardinals chased Marlins starter Johnny Cueto, who started against the Cardinals last weekend, before he could get through the first inning. The first five batters against Cueto reached base and four scored before Cueto recorded an out. He came out of the game with one out and having thrown 23 pitches.

After right-hander Jeff Lindgren took over on the mound and got out of the first inning, Cueto re-entered the game to pitch the second inning. He retired the side in order in the second, but he ran into trouble with one out in the third.

Arenado swatted his second home run of the spring, a solo homer down the left field line, and Alec Burleson doubled on a ball Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. made an unsuccessful diving attempt to catch.

That marked the final batter for Cueto, but his replacement Eli Villalobos gave up two-run home run to Motter.

Six of the Cardinals' eight runs were scored against Cueto.

Other storylines

• Top prospect Jordan Walker went 2 for 4 with a double while batting out of the leadoff spot in the batting order. His first hit, a single to start the game, came against Marlins pitcher Johnny Cueto. Walker hit a towering home run off of Cueto in his first Grapefruit League start on Sunday. Walker is now batting .357 this spring.

• Burleson and Motter had two hits and drove in two runs apiece. Burleson, who started in right field, went 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored. Motter, who hit 20 home runs in the minors in 81 games last season, went 2 for 3 with a walk and a run scored.