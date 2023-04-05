The Cardinals were down two runs before an out had been recorded, and they trailed by three before anyone in their lineup had swung a bat. That’s not a recipe for success, and starting pitcher Miles Mikolas didn’t need any prompting to acknowledge that stumbling out of the gate put the club in a tough position for the entire game.

“I had a pretty rough one there in the first, but after that, I was able to kind of right that ship,” Mikolas said. “But that’s tough. It’s my job as a starter to get out there and kind of set the tone for the game. I didn’t do a great job with that.”

Mikolas gave up three runs in the first inning of a 5-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves in front of an announced crowd of 36,300 on a damp and cloudy afternoon at Busch Stadium on Wednesday.

With the loss, the Cardinals were swept for the first time this season, the first for the Cardinals in St. Louis since the Braves swept them on August 3-5, 2021.

First-inning runs against the Cardinals (2-4) have quickly become a trend. The Braves scored in the first inning of all three games, and the Cardinals have allowed a total of nine runs in the first innings of their six games so far this season.

The Pittsburgh Pirates, who have allowed 10, are the only National League team that’s given up more in the first inning.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol both recognized the detrimental effect of the slow starts by his starters and sought to downplay the issue at this early stage of the season.

Asked if he was concerned about the trend with his starters, Marmol replied, “No. Obviously, we want them to be more efficient and get through the first inning without giving up runs and getting deeper into games, but we’ve gone around one time and that’s Miles’ second start. We’ll keep taking a look at it and go from there.”

Wednesday’s series finale marked the first time the Braves (5-1) didn’t hit a home run as part of their first-inning scoring burst.

Ronald Acuña Jr. (infield single), Matt Olson (RBI double) and Austin Riley (RBI single) got the Braves started. The third run came on a sacrifice fly by Ozzie Albies.

“Start off the game, that’s a standard groundball, but Acuna is hustling out of the box,” Mikolas said. “On a day when it’s kind of wet, it’s kind of hard to get a grip on the ball, I think, and he beats it out. I really just made one bad pitch.

"The pitch to Olson is not where it needs to be. Riley rolls a groundball up the middle. Not terrible pitches. I hate to blame it on bad luck, but I feel like I’m not catching a whole lot of breaks right now.”

Mikolas (0-1) gave up 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings in his first start on Opening Day, though the vast majority of the contact in that outing was relatively soft (average exit velocity of 87.9 mph).

After the three-run first inning, Olson inflicted the remaining damage. The left-handed hitting slugger, who went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts the previous night, smacked a 410-foot solo home run in the second inning. Then in the fourth, he pulled a fastball several inches off the inside corner of the plate down the right-field line for an RBI double.

Mikolas gave up five runs on nine hits and one walk in six innings. He also struck out six. Three runs came on four hits in the first inning.

Mikolas became the first Cardinals starter to pitch six complete innings in a start this season.

“I think we just need to keep doing what we’re doing,” Mikolas said of the rotation’s early struggles. “We’re being aggressive. We’re pounding the strike zone early. I think if we keep doing that over the course of 100-and-some-odd games, I think it’s going to shake out, and we’re going to have a lot of good firsts innings and a lot of good starts from all of our starters.

“We’re pitching well. We’re making mistakes here and there. You get into patterns where sometimes it seems like every mistake you make is a big hit or a home run. Then there’s weeks and there’s starts where every mistake you make, guys get big and they pop up to the infield. Baseball is a funny game like that. If you keep making good pitches, all things usually have a way of working out.”

The Cardinals' offense saw its streak snapped of five consecutive games to start the season with 10 hits or more. They didn’t get into the scoring column until the seventh inning when rookie outfielder Jordan Walker hit his first major-league home run. The 383-foot line drive into the left-field stands assured the Cardinals wouldn’t get shut out for the first time this season.

Walker’s RBI double in the ninth scored Dylan Carlson (1-for-4, double) and gave the Cardinals their other run.

After taking two of three from the Toronto Blue Jays and dropping all three to the Braves, the Cardinals will go on the road for the first time this season.

They’ll start a six-game road trip Friday in Milwaukee against the Brewers, who scored a total of 19 runs in back-to-back games against the New York Mets on Monday and Tuesday.

“Those are two really good teams, and it was a good matchup,” Marmol said. “I know we just got swept, but we played well as far as our at-bats. When you look at the starting pitching, that’s what we keep talking about. And I think that will get better. Overall, I still like the way we went about playing those two teams.”