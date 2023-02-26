JUPITER, Fla. — Cardinals All-Star starting pitcher Miles Mikolas didn’t allow a hit over the course of two innings in his first outing of Grapefruit League play, and top prospect Jordan Walker smashed a towering three-run home run in an 8-2 win over the Miami Marlins at Roger Dean Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Mikolas, who will pitch for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, struck out three batters and didn’t allow a batter to reach base in his 28-pitch outing (18 strikes).

When told that the game took 2 hours, 26 minutes, the notoriously-fast paced Mikolas said, “Usually, I’m the only guy with games that quick, but I feel like it will be most of the league this year.”

Sunday’s game marked the second exhibition game the Cardinals played with MLB’s new rules implemented, including a pitch timer that governs the amount of time pitchers and hitters have between pitches.

On Sunday against the Marlins, Mikolas retired the side in order in the first inning without a ball leaving the infield in play.

He stifled the Marlins again in the second, but Jean Segura’s deep drive pushed Walker to the warning track where he hauled in the final out of the inning. Mikolas recorded the first two outs of the inning on strikeouts.

“My fastball command was sharp,” Mikolas said. “I thought that was something I had that was pretty good today. I’d like to sharpen up some of the breaking balls. But other than that, I thought it was a pretty good day.”

Mikolas, who can become a free agent at the end of the season, earned his second NL All-Star honors in 2022. He set a career high with 202 1/3 innings pitched, one of five major-league pitchers with at least 200 innings pitched last season and one of eight pitchers with multiple 200-innings seasons since 2018.

Last season, Mikolas ranked among NL leaders in innings (third), starts (32, tied for third), quality starts (22, third), walks per 9 innings (1.73, fifth) and WHIP (1.03, 10th).

Other storylines

• Tommy Edman played three innings at shortstop and batted three times (1-for-3, run scored) in his last game before leaving to join Team Korea in preparation for the World Baseball Classic. He went 1-for-5 with a run scored and one strikeout in two Grapefruit League games. His one-out fly ball to deep right field in the fourth inning on Sunday allowed Jose Fermin to tag-up and advance from second base to third. Fermin then scored on a two-out RBI double by Tyler O’Neill.

• Cardinals pitchers Dakota Hudson, Jordan Hicks and Ryan Helsley each had balls called against them for violations of the pitch timer. The violations by Hicks and Hudson came before they’d even thrown their first pitch of their respective outings.

Hicks, who walked three and gave up two runs in 2/3 innings, said he wasn’t immediately aware he’d committed a violation.

• Second baseman Nolan Gorman (2 for 3), outfielder Moises Gomez (2 for 2) and shortstop prospect Masyn Winn (2 for 2) had two hits apiece in the win. Gorman started at second base, while Gomez (right field) and Winn (shortstop) both entered the game as replacements.

• Cardinals defenders Alec Burleson (right field), Oscar Mercado (center field) Luken Baker (first base) each made diving stops in the field to record outs in support of Cardinals pitchers. Both Mercado’s catch and Burleson’s catch came with Hudson on the mound. Hudson, who tossed two scoreless innings, also had an inning-ending double play turned by Gorman.