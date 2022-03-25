Minor-league report: Baez goes 2-for-4 at the plate; Gerard strikes out four from the ‘pen

JUPITER, Fla. — Looking to get ahead of Thursday’s incoming rain, Cardinals minor-league squads managed to get games in against visiting Houston Astros minor leaguers at Roger Dean Stadium and its back fields.

Here are some notable performances from Thursday’s action on the road and at Roger Dean:

HITS

Outfielder Joshua Baez: Viewed as one of the Cardinals' top outfield prospects, Baez singled twice while playing with the Class Low-A Palm Beach group in a game against the Houston Astros Class Low-A group. After reaching base for the second time against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Baez also came around to score on a double from outfielder Sander Mora.

Left-handed pitcher Chris Gerard: In his two innings of relief work, Gerrard collected four strikeouts and faced the minimum before his day was done. A 12th-round pick in 2021, Gerard finished his first professional baseball season logging 7 2/3 innings of relief work across seven outings in the Florida Complex League. The southpaw from Virginia Tech posted a 4.70 ERA and struck out 10 batters with the FCL Cardinals.

Infielder Evan Mendoza: On the road against Houston’s Class AAA affiliate, Mendoza went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and a double on Thursday. He also drew a walk. The 25-year-old spent all of the 2021 season with Class AAA Memphis, where he batted .242 in 116 games. For his minor-league career, Mendoza has hit .275/.331/.694 since being selected as the 334th pick in the 2017 draft.

Infielder Adari Grant: Grant provided some offense against Fayetteville by going 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI as Palm Beach’s designated hitter. His RBI single came on a pitch that he dropped into shallow center to bring home catcher Jose Zapata from second base.

MISSES

Grant: Although Grant found some offensive production, he also made an inning-ending base running error shortly after his RBI single. After Fayetteville’s second baseman caught a softly hit pop-up on the edge of outfield grass, Grant was caught too far off the first-base bag and didn’t beat the throw back, resulting in a double play.

This spring is Grant’s first preseason camp after he signed as a free agent from the Bahamas in January 2021. He hit .220 and struck out 53 times through his first 164 at-bats in the 2021 Dominican Summer League.

