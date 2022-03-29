Minor-league report: Baker and Burleson go back-to-back in 'B' game versus Marlins

JUPITER, Fla — Cardinals minor leaguers, including some of the club’s top prospects, stepped onto the back fields at Roger Dean Stadium and suited up for Grapefruit League against the Astros as spring training rolled on Monday.

Here are some notable performances from Cardinals minor leaguers:

Hits

First baseman Luken Baker: After breaking two bats in a back-field game against a visiting Miami Marlins squad, Baker displayed the powerful swing that helped him club 26 homers for Class AA Springfield in 2021. Using teammate Alec Burleson's bat, Baker pulled a home run to left field that got out of the yard in a hurry and shouted "it's mine now" in reference to Burleson's bat following the homer. Despite getting just eight at-bats in the Grapefruit League, Baker has collected three hits and walked once.

Outfielder Alec Burleson: Just before Baker belted his solo homer, Burleson also connected on a solo shot against the Marlins B-squad. Burleson’s home run was an opposite-field shot that stayed inside the left-field pole. The blast continues Burleson’s showing at the plate from Sunday, when he notched his first two Grapefruit League hits.

First baseman/corner outfielder Juan Yepez: Yepez, who could find himself on the opening-day roster, found some of the preseason success that has he had been searching for. The 23-year-old knocked in Paul DeJong from second base with a double off Astros reliever Phil Maton in Sunday’s 2-1 loss at Roger Dean. It was the first extra-base hit for Yepez during Grapefruit League play, and the RBI his second. Yepez has batted .211/.375/.263 with five walks in 19 at-bats in the Grapefruit League.

Minor-league transactions

Right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo optioned to Class AA Memphis

Oviedo had a 4.91 ERA in 62 1/3 innings last year for the Cardinals. He gave up three runs (two earned) in Grapefruit League play this spring.

Right-handed pitcher Junior Fernandez optioned to Class AAA Memphis

Fernandez pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings before being optioned. He had a 5.66 ERA in 20 2/3 innings with the Cardinals in 2021.

Right-handed pitcher Freddy Pacheco

Pacheco surrendered two runs (one earned) in his two innings. He posted a 3.67 ERA across 41 innings last year in the minors that included stops across the Class AAA, AA and Low-A affiliates.

(Daniel Guerrero is the newest member of our Cardinals coverage team. Stay tuned for more exclusive coverage of the minor leagues, Cardinals history, videos and podcasts coming your way April 5 with the all new STL Pinch Hits—available online and as a mobile app.)

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.