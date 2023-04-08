After having not pitched in an official game since June 12, Cooper Hjerpe made his MiLB debut on Friday night with Class High-A Peoria.

Hjerpe, the 22nd overall pick in last July’s MLB draft, allowed three runs, walked three, and struck out six batters over 3 1/3 innings in his professional debut. The left-hander with a “funky” got up to 72 pitches (42 strikes) in the start. The three runs he allowed all came on a home run he allowed with two outs in the second inning. The start was his first official game action since starting in an NCAA regional for Oregon State University last summer.

Along with Hjerpe’s first minor league appearance, these are some of the notable minor league performances from Friday night:

Left-handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe, Class High-A Peoria: The Oregon State University product had trouble at times commanding his secondary pitches. Hjerpe, 22, began his outing by inducing a pop-up, then hit a batter and walked another before recording back-to-back strikeouts to end the first inning.

He worked around a two-out walk in the second inning. The lefty nearly escaped damage in the third when he got ahead of Twins prospect Tanner Schobel 0-2 in the count with two outs. But what appeared to be a 1-2 slider left in the middle of the zone resulted in a three-run homer. Hjerpe struck out the first batter he faced in the fourth inning then walked the next he faced, which lead to his removal from the game after 72 pitches.

Before getting drafted by the Cardinals, Hjerpe threw 103 1/3 for OSU. He struck out 161 batters and walked 23 while maintaining a 2.53 ERA in his final collegiate season.

Shortstop Paul DeJong, Class Low-A Palm Beach (rehab): DeJong went hitless in four at-bats and struck out twice while batting second as Palm Beach’s designated hitter. Friday marked DeJong’s second rehab appearance after he was sidelined by a back injury this past spring training. Over his first two rehab games with Palm Beach, DeJong is one-for-seven with three strikeouts.

Right-handed pitcher Dakota Hudson, Class AAA Memphis: In his second start of the year down in the minors, Hudson allowed three runs (two earned) on nine hits, one walk, and struck out four. He threw 85 pitches (58 strikes) and was charged with one pitcher-timer violation. Hudson has allowed six runs over his first 9 2/3 innings of 2023.

Catcher Leonardo Bernal, Class Low-A Palm Beach: The 19-year-old catching prospect went one-for-three with a walk and thwarted a stolen base attempt at second base — his first of the season — while facing Jupiter. Bernal has reached base in both of Palm Beach's first two games to begin the year and allowed one passed ball in 18 innings behind the plate. Entering this season, Bernal appeared in 89 MiLB games with 45 of those coming at the Low-A level in 2022.

Right-handed pitcher Max Rajcic, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Across five innings in his professional debut, Rajcic allowed one run on two hits, struck out seven, and didn’t walk a batter. Rajcic, a sixth-round pick in 2022 out of UCLA, got 12 swing-and-misses. 11 of those came on his fastball, according to statcast. Rajcic’s fastball averaged 92.4 mph and maxed at 93.6 mph. The lone run the right-hander allowed was a solo home run at the start of the third inning. He capped his debut start with three consecutive strikeouts — two of which were on called strikes.

Outfielder Victor Scott II, Class High-A Peoria: From the leadoff spot of Peoria’s lineup, Scott went one-for-four with an RBI, a walk, three strikeouts, a stolen base, and two runs scored. In his first two games of the season, Scott has two hits in six at-bats, three RBIs, two walks, and two stolen bases. A fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft out of West Virginia University, Scott stole 13 bases in 31 Low-A games following last July’s draft. He batted .222 with four doubles, four triples, and two homers in his introduction to minor league baseball.

Right-handed pitcher Andre Granillo, Class AA Springfield: Granillo struck out three and allowed one hit and a walk over two scoreless innings of relief. The outing was Granillo’s first of the new season. Granillo, 22, had a 4.13 ERA and stuck out 82 across 52 1/3 innings of relief. He ended the 2022 season in Class AA. It was his first full season in the minors after getting drafted in the 14th round of the 2021 draft. The righty’s 14.10 strikeouts per nine innings and 19% swinging strike rate in 2022 were the highest for Cardinals minor leaguers who threw 50 or more innings, per FanGraphs.

First baseman Luken Baker, Class AAA Memphis: Baker continued his fast start to the year with a two-for-four game that included a double with an exit velocity of 110.4 mph, per statcast. The 110.4 exit velocity on Baker’s double was the hardest-hit ball on the night between Memphis and Nashville hitters. In just seven games, Baker has two doubles, three homers, and eight RBIs. He is 10-for-24 (.417) and has a 1.356 OPS.

Right-handed pitcher Wilfredo Pereira, Class AA Springfield: In three scoreless innings of relief, Pereira struck out six batters, allowed one hit, and a walk. Pereira, 23, got 15 swing-and-misses, which were the most by a single pitcher during Friday’s matchup between Springfield and Wichita. This past spring, Pereira represented Team Panama during the World Baseball Classic. He gave up four runs in two innings during pool play in Taichung, Taiwan.