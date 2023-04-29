A day after he went hitless in the first-ever Class AAA game, Cardinals rookie Jordan Walker on Friday showed a glimpse of the elevated results he and the Cardinals are looking for in his return to the minors.

Walker belted a 423-foot solo home run when he stepped to the plate for his second at-bat of Memphis’s rain-delayed 6-4 loss to Tampa Bay’s Class AAA affiliate, Durham. Walker’s no-doubt homer which had a 108.5 mph exit velocity, per statcast, was his only hit of the night. He went one-for-four with a strikeout, a hard-hit lineout to right field, and a ground out.

The home run was Walker’s first hit in eight at-bats since arriving at Class AAA on Thursday. The 20-year-old rookie, who was in the Cardinals’ opening-day lineup to being the season, was optioned to the minors on Wednesday after he batted .274 with two home runs and 20 hits in 20 games across 73 at-bats in the majors. While down in the minors, Walker will continue to make adjustments to more regularly lift the ball as he had a groundball rate around 60% while in the majors.

HIS NAME IS JORDAN WALKER



Our @NobodyTrashesTN clean-up hitter puts us in front! pic.twitter.com/C3wTl3OJZX — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) April 29, 2023

Along with Walker’s first Class AAA home run, these are some of the notable performances from Friday night around the Cardinals’ minor league system:

Outfielder Juan Yepez, Class AAA Memphis: Before Walker took flight, Yepez got the Redbirds on the scoreboard with a two-run homer that jumped off his bat at 107 mph. The home run marked Yepez’s second in his last three games played with the other being a three-run homer he hit on Wednesday. The one-for-three Friday night for the 25-year-old improved his MiLB average to .250 and OPS to .842. Through 10 games since getting optioned on April 15, Yepez is 11-for-37 (.297) with three homers and 10 runs driven in.

This two-run homer from Juan Yepez was his second in his last three games and his third since returning to the minors earlier this month.



Ball came off Yepez's bat at 107 mph, per statcast. pic.twitter.com/p543qIwAAO — Daniel Guerrero (@TheDanGuerrero) April 28, 2023

Right-handed pitcher Gordon Graceffo, Class AAA Memphis: Despite getting 12 swing-and-misses and showing the ability to rev his velocity to 99 mph, Graceffo couldn’t limit damage against him as he surrendered six runs on seven hits in five innings. Graceffo — the game’s losing pitcher — allowed two solo home runs and a two-run single in his final two innings of work. He was removed from the ballgame at the start of the bottom of the sixth inning once play resumed following a one-hour and 14-minute rain delay. The former fifth-round pick threw 84 pitches (55 strikes) before his departure.

First baseman Luken Baker, Class AAA Memphis: To continue to his rapid start to the 2023 season, Baker belted his 10th home run of the year, which tied him with two others for the minor league lead. Baker’s most recent homer traveled 352 feet to the opposite field. Baker, who hit 21 homers in 124 Class AAA games a season ago, has batted .329 with a 1.237 OPS and 22 RBIs in his first 24 games of the year.

Luken Baker connected on a solo shot to give him four homers in four consecutive days and to tie him for the MiLB lead with 10 on the season. pic.twitter.com/yvsKbFIOpH — Daniel Guerrero (@TheDanGuerrero) April 29, 2023

Outfielder Joshua Baez, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Baez delivered perhaps his most productive game of the early stages of the 2023 season as he went two-for-three with a double, a walk, and three RBIs. One of the runs Baez drove in came on a sacrifice fly while the other two came around to score on a ground rule double that a 104.8 mph exit velocity, per statcast. The 19-year-old entered the ball game batting below .200. His multi-hit effort lifted his average to .205 across 44 at-bats.

Outfielder Won-Bin Cho, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Similar to Baez, Cho had one of his most productive games of the season with his two-for-three, two-RBI game that included a double, and a walk. Cho drove in two runs with a double pulled to right field that left his bat at 110.3 mph. That registered as the hardest-hit ball of the night between Palm Beach and Lakeland hitters.

The two-hit game raised Cho’s average to .163 in his first 49 at-bats at the Class Low-A level. The 19-year-old has now homered and doubled in his last two games.

Catcher Leonardo Bernal, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Bernal, another 19-year-old prospect assigned to Palm Beach, went two-for-five with a double and an RBI. The switch-hitting catching prospect who hit fourth in Palm Beach’s lineup on Friday is now 16-for-49 (.327) on the season and owns an .887 OPS. He is slashing .294/.351/.471 in 34 at-bats against right-handed pitchers while producing a .400/.438/.600 slash line in 15 at-bats against lefties.

Outfielder Matt Koperniak, Class AA Springfield: The 25-year-old outfielder went three-for-four with three singles and drove in a run in Springfield’s 9-1 win over Wichita. Koperniak, who played in the World Baseball Classic as a part of Team Great Britain, batted .320 and posted an .853 OPS in 75 at-bats for Springfield. The three-hit game gave Koperniak his third multi-hit performance in his last four games played.

Iadisernia hits for the cycle with Palm Beach

Left fielder Alex Iadisernia hit for the cycle and drove in five runs as a part of Palm Beach’s 13-5 win over Lakeland that included a combined 13 hits from the PB-Cards.

Iadisernia, a seventh-round pick in the 2022 MLB, doubled in the third inning, tripled in the fourth, connected on a 404-foot, three-run homer in the fifth, and secured his cycle with a single in the ninth inning that had a 108.9 mph exit velocity.