Before heading into a camp day for minor leaguers on Tuesday, Cardinals minor leaguers on Monday broke off into four groups for action on the backfields against Marlins prospects in Jupiter, Fla.

These are some of the notable performances from Monday’s minor league action, according to stats provide by the organization:

Left-handed pitcher Brycen Mautz: The Cardinals' second-round pick from last July’s draft worked three innings, allowed one run on three hits, walked two batters, and struck out four. Mautz, 21, was assigned to the Class AA Springfield group during Monday’s back-field action against the visiting Marlins’ minor league teams.

Mautz, a product of the University of San Diego, did not pitch in an official minor league game last summer following the draft. Before flourishing as a starter, he finished the NCAA season with a 10-2 record, a 3.87 ERA, and 129 strikeouts to 22 walks over 90 2/3 innings for the Toreros. He started in 15 of the 16 games he appeared in for USD, which was his first collegiate season as a full-time starter.

Right-handed pitcher Guillermo Zuniga: The right-hander who flashed a 102 mph for Colombia in the World Baseball Classic and struck out Team USA stars Paul Goldschmidt and Mike Trout over the course of the tournament struck out three batters and allowed no hits, runs or walks in one inning on Monday.

Zuniga, 24, pitched in the Class AAA Memphis group on Monday. He did not appear in a Grapefruit League game before he was optioned to Memphis on March 4.

Catcher Jimmy Crooks: Crooks went two-for-two including a triple while playing with the Springfield group. The former fourth-round pick is entering his first full season of minor league baseball after he was drafted out of the University of Oklahoma last July. Following the draft, he batted .266 with an .864 OPS in 23 Class Low-A games.

Catcher Leonardo Bernal: The switch-hitting catcher went two-for-two while taking the field with the Class High-A Peoria group. Bernal, 19, played in 45 Class Low-A games a year ago. He hit .256 and had a .771 OPS with seven home runs and eight doubles. From behind the plate, he threw out 11 of the 51 base stealers against him.

Infielder Chandler Redmond: Redmond, who spent the entire 2022 season in Class AA, homered twice and drove in three runs while with the Memphis group. Redmond comes off a season during which he set career highs in home runs (21) and RBIs (79). The upcoming season is his third of pro ball since being drafted in the 32nd round of the 2019 MLB draft.