In the second start of his professional career, Cardinals’ 2022 first-round pick Cooper Hjerpe gave up four runs on six hits including a pair of home runs in 3 2/3 innings on Friday for Class High-A Peoria. The 22-year-old walked three batters and struck out five before he was removed from the start with two outs in the fourth inning and a runner on second base.

Along with Hjerpe’s start, these are some of Friday’s notable performances by Cardinals prospects:

Left-handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe, Class High-A Peoria: Hjerpe threw 45 of his 78 pitches for strikes and got 11 swing-and-misses in the first road start of his professional career. Both home runs the lefty gave up came in the third inning and in early counts. He allowed a solo home run on a 1-0 pitch he left over the middle of the plate to Wisconsin’s Joe Gray Jr. and, two at-bats later, allowed a two-run homer to Ben Metzinger on a pitch left over the middle of the zone.

Through his first two professional starts of his career, Hjerpe has allowed seven runs (all earned), nine hits, walked six batters, allowed two home runs, and struck out 11 batters across seven innings.

Left-handed pitcher Connor Thomas, Class AAA Memphis: Coming off of a pair of short starts, Thomas threw seven innings and allowed three runs in his close-to-home start for the Redbirds. Thomas, a Tifton, Ga. native, gave up nine hits and walked one while facing Gwinnett.

All three runs Thomas allowed came in the second inning when he gave up three singles and a two-run double. The left-hander worked around a single and a double in the third then kept Gwinnett batters hitless from the fourth through the end of the sixth inning.

Thomas notched six strikeouts and induced 12 swing-and-misses with six of those via his slider, per statcast. The former fourth-round pick lowered his ERA to 8.16. He’s given up 13 runs, all of which have been earned, in 14 1/3 innings.

Right-handed pitcher Ryan Loutos, Class AAA Memphis: Loutos made his Class AAA season debut when he pitched the ninth inning of Memphis’ 9-4 Friday win. After being promoted from Class AA Springfield on Thursday, Loutos allowed one run and two walks in his inning of work. Over 2 1/3 innings between the two levels, the Washington University-St. Louis graduate has given up three runs on two hits and walked four batters.

Catcher Leonardo Bernal, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Bernal had his most productive showing at the plate of the early season as he went three-for-four with two doubles, two RBIs, and a walk. Bernal, 19, doubled home a run in the fourth inning on a ball hit to center field and drove home his second RBI of the night with a single to center field in the ninth. The switch-hitting, 19-year-old catcher is seven-for-18 (.389) with a .476 on-base percentage, and a .667 slugging percentage in his first five games to begin the MiLB season.

Outfielder Tre Fletcher, Class Low-A Palm Beach: The former second-round pick produced his first multi-hit game of the season as he went two-for-four with an RBI double in Palm Beach’s 8-3 win over Daytona. Fletcher’s RBI double to center field in the sixth inning gave him his second extra-base hit and second RBI of the year.

Fletcher comes off a 2022 season during which he struck out 44 times in 63 at-bats and collected just four hits. He is batting .222 and has four hits in his first 18 at-bats of 2023.

Hence still getting evaluated

Right-handed pitching prospect Tink Hence was still getting evaluated as of Friday evening following his early exit from his Thursday start with Class High-A Peoria, Cardinals farm director Gary LaRocque said in an email.

Hence was tended to by a Peoria team athletic trainer on the field in the fourth inning of his start against Wisconsin after he threw a wild pitch on his 69th pitch of the night. Hence exited the field with the team trainer. He was said to be in the dugout later in the ballgame.