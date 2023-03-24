Top pitching prospects Cooper Hjerpe and Gordon Graceffo took the mound on the backfields on Thursday at the Cardinals training complex in Jupiter, Fla where they faced fellow prospects in an intrasquad game.

These are some of the notable performances from Thursday’s minor league action, according to stats provided by the Cardinals:

Left-handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe: The Cardinals’ first-round pick from the 2022 draft struck out six batters, allowed one run, and walked one in 2 2/3 innings vs. a Springfield working group. The one run Hjerpe gave up came on a solo homer. Hjerpe, 22, did not appear in an official minor league game following last year’s draft. The Cardinals took a cautious approach with the left-hander after he threw 103 1/3 innings across 18 games for Oregon State University.

Right-handed pitcher Gordon Graceffo: As he preps for a starting role in the minors, Graceffo allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits in four innings while facing the Memphis group of hitters. Graceffo struck out four and walked two. The 23-year-old began the spring as a non-roster invitee in big-league camp. He appeared in two Grapefruit League games — one of which he started — and allowed four runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Outfielder Moises Gomez: Two days after a three-hit performance, Gomez homered in three at-bats for the Memphis group. Before being optioned to Memphis on March 16, Gomez did not homer in 33 at-bats in the Grapefruit League. Gomez, the 2022 MiLB home run leader and Cardinals co-minor league player of the year, slashed .242/.286/.393 and has just two extra-base hits in 14 Grapefruit League games.

Shortstop Jeremy Rivas: Coming off a two-for-three, one RBI performance on Wednesday, Rivas followed that up by going one-for-three with a double while taking the field for the Springfield group. Rivas, 20, was the youngest player in big league camp before he was reassigned to the minor league side of spring on March 18. The Venezuelan-born infielder, who Baseball America rated as the best defensive infielder in the Cardinals’ system coming into 2023, collected three hits in 13 at-bats in the Grapefruit League before his reassignment.

Outfielder L.J. Jones IV: Jones, a former fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft, homered and drew a walk while facing pitchers in the Memphis group. A season ago, Jones was Class High-A Peoria’s most consistent hitter. The Long Beach State product led the Chiefs in average (.261), doubles (33), homers (13), and RBIs (64).

Cardinals sign 18-year-old left-handed Cuban pitcher

Yadiel Batista, an 18-year-old left-handed Cuban pitcher, signed a minor league deal with the Cardinals, according to reports. Batista left Cuba in October 2022 and has a fastball that ranged from 89 to 92 mph, according to the report.