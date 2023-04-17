As he struggled with command in the form of five walks across three innings, Cardinals pitching prospect Gordon Graceffo allowed two runs (one earned) in his Sunday start for Class AAA Memphis.

Graceffo, who entered the contest coming off a six-strikeout performance on Tuesday against Gwinnett, issued three walks and allowed both runs to score in his first inning of work during the Redbirds’ series finale. The 23-year-old recorded two of his four strikeouts during a 1-2-3 second inning and ended his afternoon by working around a pair of walks in the third inning.

Along with Graceffo’s start, these are some of the weekend’s notable performances around the Cardinals' farm system:

Right-handed pitcher Gordon Graceffo, Class AAA Memphis: By completing just three innings on 69 pitches (43 strikes) in his Sunday start, Graceffo has yet to complete more than four innings across his first three starts at the Class AAA level. His six walks in the road series finale against Gwinnett were the most he’s issued this year. Through those three starts, Graceffo has allowed four earned runs in 11 innings (3.27 ERA), allowed eight hits, and recorded 11 strikeouts.

Shortstop Masyn Winn, Class AAA Memphis: Batting third and playing second base with rehabbing major leaguer Paul DeJong at shortstop, Winn went two-for-five with a strikeout and a stolen base. Neither of Winn’s two singles registers exit velocities above 84 mph, per statcast. The 21-year-old’s stolen base was his seventh of the season. He has yet to be thwarted on the base paths this season. The two-hit day rose Winn’s average to .234 and OPS to .644 across 64 at-bats to begin the season.

Shortstop Paul DeJong, Class AAA Memphis (rehab): DeJong connected on his first home run since beginning his rehab assignment on April 6. The homer, which was a two-run shot to left field, went a projected 362 feet and came off his bat with a 96.4 mph exit velocity, according to statcast. The home run was DeJong’s only hit of the afternoon in five at-bats.

DeJong is six-for-22 (.273) in eight total rehab games at the Class Low-A and AAA levels. Sunday’s home run gave DeJong a hit in his fourth consecutive game with Memphis.

Right-handed pitcher Ian Bedell, Class High-A Peoria: The University of Missouri product allowed an unearned run, walked two, hit a batter, and struck out two in one inning of relief work on Sunday against Wisconsin. The lone run Bedell gave up scored on a passed ball after he loaded the bases with two walks and a hit-by-pitch. Bedell, 23, stranded runners on second and third base to end the inning by getting a called strike out to end the frame.

With his pair of strikeouts, Bedell has fanned 15 batters across 5 2/3 innings to begin the year. He’s allowed four hits and two runs (one earned) over his three relief outings.

First baseman Luken Baker, Class AAA Memphis: The 26-year-old continued his fast start to the season with a two-for-four game that included a solo home run. Baker, who registered a 108.8 mph exit velocity on his single and 104 mph on his 404-foot homer, is batting .348 with a .1200 OPS. Baker’s homer vs. Gwinnett was his fourth of the year in 14 games. Over his first 46 at-bats to begin the Class AAA season, Baker has doubled five times, driven in 11 runs, and walked 12 times.

First baseman RJ Yeager, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Yeager, an undrafted free agent in 2022, went three-for-five with two doubles, a home run, and five RBIs on Sunday with Palm Beach. The Mississippi State product doubled home two runs in the first inning, connected on a solo home run in the second, and drove in two more runs with a double in the third inning. The performance gave him career-highs in total bases (eight) and RBIs over the first 36 games of his minor league career.

