In his first game suiting up for a Class AAA at AutoZone Park in Memphis, Tennessee, Cardinals shortstop prospect Masyn Winn on Tuesday delivered his best offensive performance yet in the early stages of Memphis’s season.

Winn went three-for-five with triple and two runs scored. The 21-year-old shortstop lined a ball that jumped off his bat at 102 mph, per statcast, into the centerfield that resulted in a standup triple to lead off the home half of the first inning. He followed that with singles in the sixth and eighth innings.

Prior to Tuesday, Winn was one-for-12 with four strikeouts in his first three Class AAA games. A single in his Memphis debut was the only hit the 5-foot-11, 180-pound shortstop entering Memphis’ home opener.

Along with Winn’s three-hit game, here are some of the notable performances from Memphis’s matchup against Nashville:

Catcher Ivan Herrera, Class AAA Memphis: After he homered, doubled, and drove in two runs on Sunday, Herrera went hitless with two strikeouts against Nashville. Herrera, 22, also stole his first base of the season, which was the 12th of his MiLB career and first since Sept. 7 of last season. He is two-for-11 (.182) to start the season with Memphis.

First baseman Luken Baker, Class AAA Memphis: A two-run home run in the third inning against Nashville gave Baker his third home run in the first four games to begin the season. Baker’s home run on Tuesday registered an exit velocity of 104.5 mph, per statcast, and was the second-hardest hit ball of the night between the Redbirds and the Sounds. Baker’s three home runs and eight RBIs in his first four games are both the second-most in the International League. The 26-year-old who went unprotected and unselected in last December’s Rule 5 draft is seven-for-15 (.467) with a 1.662 OPS to begin the year.

Second baseman Kramer Robertson, Class AAA Memphis: Robertson homered and drove in three runs on a night where he hit a solo homer and singled across five at-bats. Robertson, 28, is four-for-18 (.222) to begin the season. The former fourth-round pick from the 2017 MLB draft spent time last season in the Cardinals, Mets, and Braves organizations.

