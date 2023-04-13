A day after snapping a one-for-12 stretch with a two-hit day and a pair of RBIs on Tuesday, Cardinals prospect Masyn Winn continued to find consistency at the plate. On Wednesday, that came in the form of a the 21-year-old shortstop prospect's first Class AAA homer, a two-run homer to left field, as a part of a three-for-six, two-RBI game.

The three-hit game matched a season-high through his first 11 games into the MiLB season. He previously produced three hits in an April 4 contest. He is batting .227 with a .661 OPS in his first 44 at-bats of 2023.

Along with Winn’s multi-hit game, these are some of Wednesday’s notable performances from Cardinals minor leaguers:

Shortstop Masyn Winn, Class AAA Memphis: Winn’s homer traveled 339 feet and came off former Cardinals farmhand Domingo Robles. The shortstop prospect’s other two hits were singles and both came against the left-handed throwing Robles. One of the two singles Winn connected on registered a 101.1 mph exit velocity, per statcast.

Left-handed pitcher Matthew Liberatore, Class AAA Memphis: Coming off a pair of strong back-to-back starts to begin his season, Liberatore set a season-high and matched a career-high with 10 strikeouts in seven innings against Gwinnett. The 10 strikeouts matched a MiLB career-best for Liberatore set in an Aug. 7 start last season. The lefty allowed two runs on three hits and walked three in his seven innings against Gwinnett. One of the hits he allowed was a solo homer.

As it was in his first two, Liberatore’s fastball velocity was increased. The lefty averaged 95.4 mph with his fastball and had a maximum velocity of 97.4 mph, per statcast. His sinker touched 97.5 mph. The last pitch of Liberatore’s 97-pitch outing was a 96 mph fastball that induced a weak ground out. Liberatore induced 17 swings-and-misses with his five-pitch arsenal. He got four swings-and-misses a piece with his curveball and his slider.

Across three outings to begin 2023, Liberatore (3-0) owns a 1.06 ERA over 17 innings and has struck out 24 batters to go along with a 1.00 WHIP.

Shortstop Paul DeJong, Class AAA Memphis (rehab): As Memphis’ designated hitter, DeJong (back) went two-for-five with a double and three RBIs. Two of the three RBIs driven in by the former All-Star came on his double in the third inning. Prior to Wednesday, DeJong had one hit in 13 at-bats to begin his rehab assignment.

Catcher Ivan Herrera, Class AAA Memphis: Batting from the third spot in Memphis’ order, Herrera went two-for-three with a home run, a double, and a walk. Herrera’s solo home run, and his second of the year, was pulled to left field. It jumped off his bat at 107.4 mph. His double registered a 112.1 mph exit velocity, per statcast. The 22-year-old catching prospect is batting .242 in his first 33 at-bats with seven RBIs, and an .874 OPS to start the season.

Right-handed pitcher Ian Bedell, Class High-A Peoria: To follow up on a seven-strikeout outing in his season debut, Bedell struck out six across two innings on Wednesday for Peoria. The University of Missouri product allowed one run on two hits and walked a batter. As he enters his third season of minor league baseball following Tommy John surgery in 2021, Bedell has struck out 13 batters in 4 2/3 innings and allowed just one run. He had pitched just 8 1/3 innings across his whole minor league career prior to this year.

Catcher Leonardo Bernal, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Bernal, a 19-year-old switch-hitting catcher, helped Palm Beach race out to an early lead with a two-run home run to left-center field in the third inning of the PB-Cards’ 9-6 loss. The homer, which came from the right side of the plate, was Bernal’s first of the season. He homered seven times in 45 at-bats at the Class Low-A level in 2022. To begin 2023, he is four-for-14 with three RBIs and two walks.

Outfielder Joshua Baez, Class Low-A Palm Beach: In the at-bat after Bernal hit his first home run of the season, Baez joined the fellow 19-year-old with a solo homer to left-center field. The solo home was Baez’s first of the season, too. The 2021 second-round Cardinals draft pick had gone hitless in his first three games to begin the year before connecting on the solo homer.

Outfielder Won-Bin Cho, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Like Baez, Cho had gone hitless in hitless in his first three games to begin the year before Wednesday. Cho, 19, tripled in his first at-bat of the night to bring home the game’s first run. The Korean-born outfielder had gone nine at-bats without a hit to begin 2023.

