Back on the backfields on Wednesday for action against Marlins minor leaguers, prospect arms like Michael McGreevy and Inohan Paniagua took the mound as they continue to ramp up for the 2023 MiLB season.

These are some of the notable Cardinals minor league performances from Wednesday, according to stats provided by the organization:

Right-handed pitcher Michael McGreevy: Over four innings while pitching for the Memphis group, McGreevy allowed three runs, four hits, walked one, and struck out three batters. McGreevy was a non-roster invitee to spring training but was reassigned to minors camp on March 11. Before being reassigned, McGreevy allowed six runs (all earned) in 1 1/3 inning against Detroit in the Grapefruit League.

Outfielder Joshua Baez: As a part of the Palm Beach group, Baez went one-for-two with two walks and two runs scored. The 19-year-old spent the past season in Class Low-A and the Florida Complex League, the latter of which he used to rehab from a hamate bone injury in his left hand that forced him to miss nearly three months. Baez batted .267 with four home runs, 21 RBIs, and an .870 OPS in 32 games across the two levels.

Right-handed pitcher Inohan Paniagua: As he gets built up to build off a breakout 2022 campaign, Paniagua threw four scoreless innings on Wednesday as a part of the Springfield group. Paniagua struck out six, walked one, and worked around five hits to keep Marlins minor leaguers scoreless.

Paniagua started in eight games for Class High-A Peoria following his promotion from Low-A last July. In his first full season as a starter, Paniagua, 23, went 8-6 with a 2.81 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP, and 145 strikeouts over 137 2/3 innings.

Right-handed pitcher Zane Mills: In relief of Paniagua, Mills completed four scoreless innings, struck out four, and allowed three hits. Mills, a 2021 fourth-round pick, spent all of the 2022 season in High-A where he went 5-8 with a 3.88 ERA. Mills struck out 104 batters in 144 innings and generated a 54.1% ground ball rate.

Outfielder Trejyn Fletcher: The former second-round pick during the 2019 draft doubled twice in four at-bats while playing with the Peoria group. Fletcher, 21, is coming off a season during which he was limited by injury and batted .063 with a .208 OPS and 44 strikeouts in 63 at-bats in the FCL and in Low-A. Since turning pro, Fletcher has batted .196 in 250 career at-bats since making his pro debut in 2019.

Infielder Jeremy Rivas: Rivas went two-for-three with an RBI while playing with the Springfield group. Rivas, who began the spring in big-league camp, spent all of the 2022 MiLB season in Low-A where he slashed .245/.309/.301 in 117 games. Before being reassigned to minor league camp on March 18, Rivas went three-for-13 with a double and two walks in the Grapefruit League.

Infielder Adari Grant: While playing with the Palm Beach group, Grant homered and scored two runs in four at-bats. A year ago, Grant appeared in 37 FCL games. He hit .206 in 97 at-bats and didn’t homer. He had just two extra-base hits (two doubles and a single) in that span. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 163 pounds, Grant has homered just once in his minor league career, which came during the 2021 Dominica Summer League.