Cardinals prospect Michael McGreevy turned in the longest outing of his minor league career on Thursday night as he spun 7 2/3 innings and allowed one run in a start for Class AA Springfield.

McGreevy, 22, allowed four hits on the night, struck out four, and didn’t allow a walk. He retired 17 of the last 19 batters he faced before allowing a double with two outs in the eighth inning. The two-out double McGreevy allowed to Brewers minor leaguer Logan Warmoth on his 84th pitch of the night signaled the end of his outing.

Along with McGreevy’s start, here are some of the other notable performances on Wednesday by Cardinals prospects:

Right-handed pitcher Michael McGreevy, Class AA Springfield: The San Clemente, Calif. native faced 25 batters and induced 12 groundball outs to three flyouts. He worked around a single and a hit by pitch in the first inning, stranded a runner in the second inning didn’t have to work with a runner on base for the rest of the night. A single he surrendered to begin the seventh inning was negated after the batter was thrown out at second when he attempted to stretch his single into a double.

The 2021 first-round pick had a previous career-best of 6 2/3 innings, which he set in a Class High-A start on April 15, 2022. In his first two outings to begin 2023, McGreevy has allowed two runs (one earned) and eight hits over 11 2/3 innings. He has walked one and struck out seven.

Right-handed pitcher Tink Hence, Class High-A Peoria: Hence exited his start with two outs in the top of the fourth inning after he threw a wild pitch on his 69th pitch of the night and was tended to by Peoria’s athletic trainer. Hence returned to the Peoria dugout later in the game, according to a news release by the club. No additional information regarding Hence’s exit was released Thursday night.

Prior to his departure from the ballgame, Hence kept Wisconsin scoreless through 3 2/3 innings. He struck out two, walked one, and allowed four hits.

Shortstop Masyn Winn, Class AAA Memphis: Coming off a three-hit game from Wednesday, Winn connected on a single and a double in five at-bats against Gwinnett on Thursday. Winn, who started at second base while rehabbing major-leaguer Paul DeJong played shortstop, is batting .245 in his first 49 at-bats to begin the Class AAA season. In his last three games, Winn is seven-for-15 with a double, a home run, four RBIs, and two stolen bases.

Left-handed pitcher Brycen Mautz, Class Low-A Palm Beach: In his second professional start, Mautz gave up two runs on four hits and struck out one batter while walking another in four innings. Mautz got strikes with 36 of the 57 pitches. The two runs the 2022 second-round pick gave up came in the third inning when he allowed a single and a double to begin the frame, then induced a ground out that brought home one run and allowed a single in the next at-bat that brought the second home.

Across his first two minor-league stars, Mautz has allowed four runs (three earned) across nine innings.

Outfielder Victor Scott II, Class High-A Peoria: Hitting atop Peoria’s order, Scott went two-for-two with three RBIs and three stolen bases. His success on the base paths included stealing second twice and third once. The three-stolen-base night bumped Scott’s season total to seven. He has been caught stealing once.

At the plate, the 2022 fourth-round pick is nine-for-22 (.409) with a .483 on-base percentage and a .545 slugging percentage in his first six games.

Paniagua sidelined by shoulder tightness

Right-handed pitcher Inohan Paniagua is on the injured list with right shoulder tightness, Cardinals president of baseball operations said on Thursday. Paniagua, 23, is listed as a part of Class High-A Peoria’s roster. His placement on 7-day injured list was announced by the Cardinals on April 6, but no injury designation was provided by the club at the time. No timeline on when Paniagua could return to action was given.

Paniagua ended the 2022 season in Class High-A after leading Low-A Palm Beach’s rotation to begin the year. In his first year as a full-time starter, Paniagua posted a 2.81 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and struck out 145 batters over 137 2/3 innings between the two levels.