During Tuesday’s camp day for Cardinals minor leaguers in Jupiter, Fla., prospects had the opportunity to face one another on the backfields of the Cardinals complex in condensed games.

Here are some of the notable performances from those games, according to stats provided by the Cardinals:

Outfielder Moises Gomez: The 2022 MiLB home run leader went three-for-three with a double and an RBI while facing teammate Connor Thomas. Before being optioned to Memphis and sent to minor league camp, Gomez appeared in 14 Grapefruit League games. Gomez batted .242 and had a .589 OPS in those opportunities. He doubled twice and drove in a run, but struck out 16 times and did not homer.

Left-handed pitcher Connor Thomas: As he gets built up for a start role to begin the season in Class AAA Memphis, Thomas completed five innings and gave up four runs on nine hits, while striking out six batters and walking none. Thomas, who was added to the Cardinals’ 40-man roster last November after becoming the Arizona Fall League’s pitcher of the year, faced hitters assigned to the Memphis group during Tuesday’s backfield games.

Thomas was optioned to Memphis on March 16. He appeared in three Grapefruit League games and allowed four runs on 12 hits and struck out eight batters over nine innings.

Outfielder Victor Scott II: After going three-for-four with three doubles, two runs scored, and a stolen base in backfield action on Sunday, Scott homered to right field as a part of a two-for-three day while assigned to the Memphis group that faced Springfield on Wednesday.

Scott, a 2022 fifth-round pick, made his pro debut with Class Low-A Palm Beach following last summer’s draft. He batted .222 and had a .747 OPS in 31 games (108 at-bats) for the PB-Cards. He also stole 13 bases on 16 attempts.

Outfielder Won-Bin Cho: The Korean-born outfielder went one-for-two while a part of the Peoria group that faced Palm Beach. This comes two days after Cho connected on a game-winning RBI double on Sunday when the Cardinals minor league squads played against Mets minor leaguers.

Cho, 19, is entering his second season of minor league ball. The teenager debuted in the Florida Complex League a year ago and was added to Palm Beach’s roster for its playoff series, but did not appear in a game. In 76 at-bats in the FCL, Cho batted .211 and walked 20 times to boost his on-base percentage to .400.

Right-handed pitcher Joseph King: The right-hander threw three scoreless innings, allowed one hit, and struck out three batters who were grouped with the Peoria squad on Tuesday. King — a ninth-round pick in the 2022 draft – was one of two Cardinals representatives a part of Team Great Britain during the World Baseball Classic.