Coming off a minor-league season during which he displayed effectiveness over limited innings at the Class Low-A level, Cardinals prospect Tink Hence delivered much of the same in his Class High-A debut on Thursday.

The 20-year-old right-hander allowed one hit across four scoreless innings while he struck out six and walked two in his opening-day start for Peoria. He reached a career-high 62 pitches and match a career-high in innings. He reached the four-inning mark in five of his 16 regular-season starts for Palm Beach in 2022. He had previously maxed at 60 pitches, which he reached twice a season ago.

Hence was one of a number of top pitching prospects within the Cardinals system who took the mound on Thursday. Along with the 20-year-old's scoreless outing, here are some of the notable minor-league performances:

Shortstop Paul DeJong, Class Low-A Palm Beach (rehab): In his first rehab game as he works his way back from a back injury, DeJong went one-for-three with two RBIs and a strike out while starting as the designated hitter and batting second in Palm Beach’s season-opening lineup. DeJong struck out looking in his first at-bat, singled on a ball hit to left field in his second at-bat, then grounded out in his third and final at-bat. Following Thursday, DeJong will continue his rehab in Palm Beach as he’ll look to eventually get defensive work during a game.

Right-handed pitcher Tink Hence, Class High-A Peoria: Hence began his first inning of Class High-A ball by inducing two swinging strikeouts and retiring the side in order on 12 pitches in his first inning of work. Five of Hence’s six strikeouts were swinging. He generated eight swing-and-misses on the night.

The only hit the 63rd overall pick in the 2020 MLB draft allowed was a leadoff single in the top of the second inning. Against the last batter he faced, Hence got an inning-ending ground out to strand runners on first and second base.

Left-handed pitcher Matthew Liberatore, Class AAA Memphis: Taking the mound for the second time this season, Liberatore followed up his scoreless opening-day start from under a week ago with five-scoreless innings and seven strikeouts on Thursday night. Liberatore, who touched 97.7 mph on a sinker in his previous outing, reached a maximum velocity of 97.3 mph on and got 11 swing-and-misses in his most recent start, per statcast.

Over his first two outings, Liberatore (2-0) has struck out 14 batters in 10 scoreless innings, allowed seven hits, and walked four.

Right-handed pitcher Gordon Graceffo, Class AAA Memphis: As one of three Cardinals pitching prospects to make a debut start at a new level of minor league baseball on Thursday, Graceffo gave up three runs over four innings in the first game of a doubleheader for Memphis.

Graceffo notched one strikeout, allowed seven hits, and didn’t walk a batter in his Class AAA debut. Two of the runs and four of the seven hits the former fifth-round pick allowed against Nashville came in his fourth and final inning. He managed to escape the frame by inducing a groundout for an inning-ending double play that left the bases loaded.

Left-handed pitcher Brycen Mautz, Class Low-A Palm Beach: The 2022 second-round pick used a repertoire that was sinker and slider-heavy to fan seven batters, get 18 swing-and-misses, and keep opposing hitters to one run and three hits over five innings in his minor-league debut.

Mautz, 21, threw 38 sinkers and 28 sliders in his debut start. His slider was responsible for 13 of the swing-and-misses he recorded, according to statcast. The lefty from the University of San Diego was kept out of an official minor league game after he threw 90 2/3 innings for USD. Prior to Mautz’s opening-day start for Palm Beach, he struck out the side in an inning of relief work during the Grapefruit League.

Right-handed pitcher Michael McGreevy, Class AA Springfield: Back at the same level where he ended 2022, McGreevy completed four innings, allowed one run, which was unearned, on four hits, walked one, and struck out three over 78 pitches (46 strikes).

Of McGreevy’s 78 pitches, 34 of those came in the first inning. After Wichita’s leadoff batter reached base via a fielding error, McGreevy struck out two batters swinging. He allowed two singles and walk wedged between the two that lead to the lone run he surrendered. The 2021 first-round pick escaped the inning with a ground out that left the bases loaded.

Outfielder Moises Gomez, Class AAA Memphis: Across both games of Memphis’ doubleheader against Nashville, Gomez went three-for-five with a double and a strikeout. Gomez also provided the two hardest-hit balls over the two games played at AutoZone Park, although one went for a flyout. The ball that did go for a hit was a single that left the 24-year-old’s bat at 109.6 mph. Prior to Thursday’s doubleheader, Gomez had just two hits in his first 14 at-bats to begin the MiLB season.

Outfielder Joshua Baez, Class Low-A Palm Beach: Baez went hitless in four at-bats, struck out twice, and was credited with an RBI after a run scored on a sacrifice fly in his third at-bat of the night. The 19-year-old struck out in his first two at-bats of the night before putting a fly ball into play in the fifth inning of the PB-Cards’ win over Jupiter.

Outfielder Tre Fletcher, Class Low-A Palm Beach: As Palm Beach’s starting center fielder, Fletcher went hitless and struck out twice while walking once and scoring a run.

Fletcher, 21, enters the MiLB season coming off a 2022 campaign during which he struck out 44 times in 63 at-bats and was limited to 26 games because of injury. Fletcher — a second-round pick in the 2019 MLB draft — has not played a full season of professional baseball and has been limited to 77 games since getting drafted.

2022 first-rounder Hjerpe scheduled for Friday

Left-hander Cooper Hjerpe is scheduled to start for Class High-A Peoria on Friday against Twins’ Class High-A affiliate Cedar Rapids. The appearance would mark the first of Hjerpe’s minor league career after he was taken by the Cardinals in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2022 MLB draft.

The 22-year-old lefty did not pitch in an official minor league game following the draft after he tossed 103 1/3 innings across 18 games for Oregon State University. In his final collegiate season, Hjerpe went 11-2 with a 2.53 ERA and struck out 161 batters.