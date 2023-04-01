Masyn Winn, a 21-year-old shortstop prospect ranked by the Post-Dispatch as the No. 2 prospect in the Cardinals’ system to begin the 2023 season, made his debut at the Class AAA level on Friday. Winn started at shortstop and batted leadoff in the Memphis Redbirds' season-opener against Charlotte, the White Sox Class AAA affiliate.

In four at-bats, Winn singled once, drove in a run, drew a walk, and struck out twice. His first hit at the Class AAA level, which came in his third at-bat of the night, was a line drive single to left field that left 21-year-old's bat at 101.9 mph, according to statcast data.

Picking up right where he left off.



Masyn Winn collects his first AAA hit. pic.twitter.com/D65CwoBUKE — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) April 1, 2023

Winn turned heads this spring as he slashed .333/.393/.556 with two home runs, nine RBIs, and made highlight reel plays on defense in the 18 Grapefruit League games he appeared in. He enters the Class AAA season after playing in 86 Class AA games a year ago during which he hit .258 with a .781 OPS and a career-high 11 home runs. Across 119 MiLB games shared between Class High-A and Class AA in 2022, Winn batted .283, hit a Cardinals minor league high 36 doubles, and stole 43 bases on 48 attempts.

Liberatore sharp in first ’23 start

Coming off a strong end to his spring, Matthew Liberatore provided five scoreless innings and struck out seven batters on 82 pitches (55 strikes) in his Class AAA opening day start against Charlotte. The lefty allowed four hits and walked two batters before he was removed from the game at the start of the sixth inning.

He punctuated his scoreless outing by notching his seventh strikeout on a 97.7 mph sinker he blew by White Sox prospect Yolbert Sanchez.

No. 6 @Cardinals prospect Matthew Liberatore spins 5 scoreless for @memphisredbirds.



His 7 strikeouts:

Curveball - 77 mph

Curveball - 77

Curveball - 75

Curveball - 76

Curveball - 78

Curveball - 78

Sinker - 98 pic.twitter.com/0C8ApwuPpj — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 1, 2023

The velocity for all five of Liberatore’s pitches had increases in the start compared to his previous yearly average, according to statcast. The 6-foot-4 lefty topped out at 97.8 mph with his fastball. He generated 16 swing-and-misses with his total repertoire included nine that came on the curveball he used as the putaway pitch for six of the seven strikeouts he notched.

Pitching prospect Graceffo makes Memphis roster

Right-handed pitcher Gordon Graceffo, 23, joined Masyn Winn as Cardinals prospects who ended the 2022 season in Class AA Springfield and began 2023 at the Class AAA level. Graceffo — the Cardinals minor league pitcher of the year for 2022 — was a non-roster invitee to big-league camp this spring. The hard-throwing righty allowed four runs in 4 2/3 innings in the Grapefruit League. He fills out part of Memphis’ rotation that also includes Liberatore, Dakota Hudson, and Connor Thomas.

Fellow right-hander Michael McGreevy was left off the Memphis roster after he too was a non-roster invitee to big-league camp. That sets McGreevy, a 2021 first-round pick, to lead Springfield’s rotation after ending the previous season at the Class AA level.

